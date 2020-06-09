Donny van de Beek has Manchester United ‘proposal’ as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seeks transfer – reports

Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek has apparently received a proposal from Manchester United ahead of a possible summer transfer to the Old Trafford club, according to reports. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is seemingly on a mission to secure the signature of the 23-year-old this summer, despite the player being linked to Real Madrid, who apparently have no money.

Real Madrid mouthpiece, Marca, has reported that United seem to have stepped up their interest in Van de Beek ahead of the summer transfer window opening, which could commence in August until October this year because of the coronavirus pandemic which suspended world football. Real Madrid were hoping to sign the player for £49 million.

It has been reported that the Madrid club will not be making any big signings this summer, which has opened the door for United, or indeed any other club that has an interest in signing the player this summer. United might offer £36 million for the 23-year-old, which would be a good fee for Ajax, who might push for more.

Ajax CEO and former United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar has confirmed United’s interest in the 23-year-old this summer, which kind of aligns with the reported interest, which is a good thing as many players linked with a move do not have the same background in that reports can be corroborated as fact. Speaking to NOS, Van der Sar said:

“It’s clear that clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester United are showing interest in Donny van de Beek.”

Van de Beek has two years remaining on his current contract at Ajax, so the club is not desperate to sell him this summer, although it might be the best time to get a good deal. Many clubs have been linked to the player. He has scored 41 goals in 175 appearances at Ajax and helped his team reach the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League last season.

The 23-year-old plays as an attacking midfielder (19 appearances) or as a central midfielder (18 appearances), scoring seven goals this season from the deeper position, assisting three times, scoring three goals from the advanced position, assisting eight times. It would be interesting to see what happens of Solskjaer signs him. Will a player leave or will the formation change?

