Donny van de Beek will be allowed to leave Ajax this summer, along with many other players says Erik ten Hag

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has admitted that Donny van de Beek could leave the Dutch club this summer, along with some of his teammates. The 23-year-old has been linked to Manchester United over the past few months, along with interest from the club last summer with rumours linking Paul Pogba with an exit from the Old Trafford club

United are reportedly interested in signing a creative midfielder this summer and the Dutchman is supposedly high on their transfer list this summer. The player was linked to Real Madrid, but it is suggested that the Spanish club will not be making any major signings this summer, presumably because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Former United goalkeeper and Ajax chief executive officer Edwin van der Sar has also confirmed United’s interested in the midfielder ahead of the summer transfer window, along with that of Real Madrid. The player has two-years remaining on his current contract, so that gives Ajax an advantage this summer. Van der Sar said:

“It’s clear that clubs like Real Madrid and United are showing interest in Donny van de Beek.”

It is reported that along with Van de Beek, Andre Onana and Nicolas Tagliafico could be set to depart Ajax this summer, which would be a big blow for the club, but in recent years they seem to have done well by replacing departed players with players from the academy, seemingly always falling on their feet and creating more stars. Ten Hag said:

“The transfer market will start in August – the top leagues are now being played out, so the money flows are maintained. “The market value of players will be slightly depressed, but not much. Based on their performance and ambition, a number of our players also want to make the move abroad. “Agreements have been made with Andre Onana, Donny van de Beek and Nicolas Tagliafico, but it remains to be seen whether the market is indeed breaking loose. “For Onana and Van de Beek, another year of Ajax could certainly be an option, for Tagliafico it is slightly different because of his age.”

This season, Van de Beek made a total of 37 appearances for Ajax despite the season being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic despite other leagues around Europe having plans to resume at a later date. He has scored 10 goals and 11 assists. He could add something to United’s midfield but with Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay and Fred already all vying for positions in the squad.

