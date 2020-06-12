Donny van de Beek would be a shrewd addition for Manchester United, says Ronald de Boer

Netherlands legend Ronald de Boer has openly discussed Manchester United’s chances of signing Donny van de Beek this summer with Real Madrid seemingly pulling out of the race due to the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic which suspended world football in mid-March. The Eredivisie was cancelled with other leagues starting already.

With the Premier League season resuming next week, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had time to sort out the clubs summer transfer plans. Many players have been linked to United, most of them will not sign for the club. Real Madrid were tipped to sign Van de Beek for £44.5 million this summer, before reports of them not making any signings.

This has led United to be in pole position for the Dutch midfielder this summer. The 23-year-old has done well at Ajax, scoring 10 goals and 11 assists in 37 appearances during the 2019/20 season, scoring 41 goals and 34 assists in 175 appearances since making his debut during the 2015/16 season, which shows the ability of the player in his position.

De Boer clearly knows his stuff in the football industry and will know just how good a player the 23-year-old is, also wanting the best for him when he eventually leaves the club, which could well be this summer, with many teams interested in him last summer. The Dutch legend spoke to Fox Sports about the player, saying:

“When you hear these clubs pass by, I know your heart will beat faster. Maybe this train will never pass by anymore for him. “If Real Madrid again decide not to report themselves at Donny, then I can understand it if he decides to go to Manchester United instead. “On the one hand, I understand that Real Madrid are hesitating a bit. “Another club could think, ‘hey, an interesting player, maybe we can get him for a little less’. For example Manchester United. “Solskjaer has indicated that he wants to go in a new direction and wants players who are humble, their heart is with the club, a team player. “I think he is tired of the Pogba’s running around. He wants players like Donny van de Beek.”

It will remain to be seen as to whether United are interested in signing the player this summer, which would be a good opportunity if Real Madrid have ruled themselves out. Former United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar only confirmed the interest a few days ago. Where would Van de Beek play? Will at least one midfielder leave the club this summer?

Like this: Like Loading...