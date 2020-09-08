Dylan Levitt is off to Charlton Athletic with the advice of Ryan Giggs

Manchester United academy midfielder Dylan Levitt looks set to sign for League One club Charlton Athletic on loan for the 2020/21 season. The 19-year-old was given his first Wales start last week in a 1-0 UEFA Nations League victory over Finland, playing 90 minutes in a match which United teammate Daniel James got the equaliser for the only goal of the game. Levitt was an unused substitute in the 1-0 victory over Bulgaria on Sunday. I looks like the Welshman has a good career ahead of him.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds some faith in the teenager after giving him his United debut last season in a UEFA Europa League group stage match against FC Astana in Kazakhstan in which United lost the match with a 2-1 scoreline. Charlton Athletic were relegated from the Championship during the 2019/20 season and manager Lee Bowyer, who was a former teammate of United’s head of first team development Nicky Butt at Newcastle United, sought to add some energy into his midfield.

Former United winger and current Wales manager Ryan Giggs rates Levitt highly, giving him his first start for Wales last week and always speaking positively of the player. With the midfield pretty ,much stacked at United, loaning the 19-year-old out this season will be the best way to give him some experience. Giggs is happy with his passing from a deep lying midfield role, which could be something he perfects in League One this season. Giggs, previously told the official Manchester United website:

“When Dylan was in the squad, we had must-win games so I couldn’t really throw him in and put him in that pressure cooker. But, in training, he’s one of the best. He’s my kind of player – a good character, quiet but tough, and he’s one that I’ll be taking a big look at over the next year or so. “I want him to develop and if he does and, if he plays more games, then he’ll definitely be in the reckoning. He’s a really intelligent player with a good range of passing and he stands out in training in every session. As I said, it’s just a shame that I couldn’t get him on the pitch.”

During the 2019/20 season, Levitt had become a key player in Neil Ryan’s U23 side and got the benefit of playing in the UEFA Europa League for United’s first team, also participating in the EFL Trophy as part of a United U21 side, in both competitions playing against other first team clubs, which is great development for young players – not as good as being loaned out to other clubs though, which Levitt will experience this season at Charlton, which could be good for him.

During his time in United’s academy, playing at U18, U19 and U23 level, Levitt made a total of 74 appearances, starting 56 times and coming off the bench 18 times, scoring 14 goals and 16 assists, which shows his ability in the game, which could also benefit him at Charlton. Levitt recently signed a contract at United which will keep him at the Old Trafford club until the summer of 2022, although there is a clause to add a further year onto that deal, as is the case with new contracts and contract renewals at United.

Levitt could link up with former United goalkeeper Ben Amos, and Wales teammate Jonny Williams, which could help him settle into the League One club. This season could be a good one for the young Welshman who could do enough to cause Solskjaer a headache next summer with the manager seeking to find a place for him in the United squad amongst the likes of Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Fred and Nemanja Matic and James Garner – which I am sure will be a good headache for the manager.

Written by John Walker

Like this: Like Loading...