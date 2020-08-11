Dylan Levitt to be loaned out by Manchester United; Championship clubs interested

Manchester United are set to allow Dylan Levitt leave the club on a season-long loan spell this summer. The promising 19-year-old seems to have been left out of the club UEFA Europa League squad for the remainder of the season with some suggesting that he could have played against LASK last week. However, it would seem that the player was left out so he could be loaned out before the new season starts. The Manchester Evening News has suggested that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants the player to boost his development and playing first team football will do just that.

Levitt will not break into the current United midfield with Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Fred, Scott McTominay and Andreas Pereira in the ranks. He would also have academy teammate James Garner to get through, who has played more first team football than him, therefore, in this instance, ahead of him in terms of progress. A season-long loan spell in the Championship, providing that he will play regular football, would be just great for him right now.

At 19, Levitt will be seeking to push on which his career finishing his second season playing for the U23s after the coronavirus pandemic suspended world football which brought the premature end to the academy season. Levitt started playing for the U18s during the 2017/18 season and to date has made a total of 74 appearances, scoring 14 goals and 16 assists – 30 goal contributions, in the three seasons at youth level at the club.

Levitt has been a regular for Ryan Giggs’ Wales squad recently and was one of the stand out performers for United’s U23s before the cancellation of the season in April. Back in November, the midfielder made his United debut in a 2-1 defeat in the UEFA Europa League group stages to Kazakhstan side FC Astana. It was expected that he could play against LASK in the same competition last week – with United winning the first leg 5-0 back in March but Solskjaer never named the player in his squad.

Whilst it was unfortunate for the player not to be named in the squad, it seems to have been done to give the club time to find the right club for the player to spend the season on loan with at Championship level, which would aid his development. Of course, United will need to keep the player’s best interests at hand and issue a contract that should see the player start or play in a minimum number of matches, possibly even stipulating a number of minutes that he should be playing, that way, the loan spell would not be a failure like some have been in the past for other players not making any or few appearances.

If a player is not playing regularly, the only thing they are going to benefit is what it looks like to become a frustrated figure in the background which will end up thwarting development, rather than aiding it. United should think about the level of club Levitt goes too. Whilst he would like to go to a club that would win regular matches, that same club could limit his appearances, which would not aid him as much as playing for a middle of the table club. Whilst winning will not matter in terms of development, players like Levitt will be looking to score goals or at least assist them, so for smaller clubs, he could be valuable for them.

