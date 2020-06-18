Edwin van der Sar sets Manchester United two targets for the remainder of the season

Former Manchester United goalkeeper and current chief executive officer for Ajax, Edwin van der Sar has given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer two challenges ahead of the run-in to the 2019/20 season. The Dutchman has tasked the Norwegian to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season and win the Emirates FA Cup.

United still have two chances to obtain Champions League football next season; finishing in the top four of the Premier League (although Manchester City’s ban from European football could ensure a top-five finish would be enough, and winning the UEFA Europa League, which will be played as a 12-day tournament in August.

The Dutchman, who played for Ajax, Juventus and Fulham before signing for United, stated that Solskjaer getting points on the board early, starting with a victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Friday evening in imperative to finishing the season, which has been poor at times, one a high, which will be a good start for next season, which will be important.

Recently, the former United goalkeeper, who was a great replacement for club legend Peter Schmeichel, albeit six years too late, was asked whether he though United and Solskjaer could manage his challenge, which he seemed to be largely positive about. United have everything in their hands, as long as they do things correctly. He said:

“The first thing to say is that I really hope United get off to a good start when the matches start again. “I think that will be crucial for any team who want to be successful in the final part of the season – starting well. “That is crucial to build momentum. This is a scenario that no team has ever been in before though, so it will be interesting to see how it affects things. “I am really looking forward to watching football again and of course to watching United, who I especially enjoy watching play. “As for winning the FA Cup – I hope so. I always hope my former club will be successful in every game they play!”

United are currently challenging Chelsea for a place in the top four of the Premier League and a win against Spurs on Friday could see them level on points with the London club with a greater goal difference, which before the match against Spurs is by two goals. Chelsea will face relegation-threatened Aston Villa on Sunday, with many hoping Villa do United a favour, which will be tough for them.

