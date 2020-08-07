Menu

Everton interested in signing Diogo Dalot with fullback not in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans

August 7, 2020

Manchester United fullback Diogo Dalot could find himself heading to Everton this summer with manager Carlo Ancelotti reportedly interested in the 21-year-old Portuguese youth international. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not seem to have any plans for the fullback, even with Luke Shaw on the sidelines for the rest of United’s participation in the UEFA Europa League.

It would also seem that Tim Fosu-Mensah is favoured over the Portuguese player after he featured in the left-back position whilst both Shaw and Brandon Williams were out of action – after all it is a position that Dalot played in at FC Porto before former United manager Jose Mourinho signed the player two years ago. It might seem unfair to some that Solskjaer does not seem to have plans for the 21-year-old.

However, as the player arrived under the plans of another manager, despite being tested sparingly, it does not mean the player will remain in the plans of the manager who takes over from the departing manager. Dalot as been at the club for more than 18 months under Solskjaer, having fewer than five months under Mourinho. His current contract expires in the summer of 2023.

This season though, Dalot has made just 11 appearances for United, scoring one goal – playing a total of 577 minutes on the pitch. The 21-year-old started seven times, coming off the bench four times. Since the restart though, he has featured once against Norwich City in the Emirates FA Cup and was on the bench, albeit an unused substitute, against both Crystal Palace and West Ham United.

In the past few weeks, Dalot had emerged as a target for Barcelona but now The Mirror have suggested that Everton are interested with a possible £10 million fee involved in the transfer. Two years ago, United paid £19 million for the then teenager, so will absorb the loss, if he is sold to Everton for the reported fee this summer. It might not be easy at Everton with Seamus Coleman in the right-back position.

However, it is stated that Dalot could be the long-term replacement for the 32-year-old fullback which would set Everton up for the future. It would seem clear that Solskjaer is not interested in helping to develop the player with Aaron Wan-Bissaka the first choice right back with Williams able to fill in at both fullback positions. Then there is Ethan Laird, a player from the academy, who could rival Wan-Bissaka in the future.

Written by John Walker

Eric Bailly offered to AC Milan with Italian side not interested - reports Manchester United to offload Jesse Lingard this summer - reports

About the author

John Walker

I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Sir Alex Ferguson was an inspirati

more by this author

Other news you may also like

Manchester United in four team race to sign Kai Havertz this summer – reports

First TeamManagersNewsOpinionTransfer Rumours 0
May 19, 2020

Manchester United will reportedly join Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern Munich in a bid to sign 20-year-old German sensation Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen this summer. … Read more

Report and Ratings: Alexis Sanchez helped sink Arsenal as Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial secure FA Cup fifth round place

FeatureFirst TeamManagersOpinionPlayer Ratings 0
January 25, 2019

Manchester United beat Arsenal 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium in London to seal a place in the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side has made… Read more

Preview: United aiming to beat City to break into top four

First TeamManagersMatch PreviewsOpinion 0
April 26, 2017

Manchester City -v- Manchester United Etihad Stadium, Manchester Premier League 2016/17 Thursday 27th April 2017; KO 20:00 BST Live on Sky Sports 1HD Manchester United vi… Read more

Luke Shaw in talks for new Manchester United contract – reports

First TeamManagersNewsOpinion 0
January 31, 2018

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw is reportedly in line for a massive turnaround at the Old Trafford club with talks ongoing for a new long-term contract. In the past… Read more

copyright: PB

%d bloggers like this: