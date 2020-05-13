Fiorentina confirm Premier League interest in 22-year-old Italian winger – reports

Manchester United were once again linked to 22-year-old Fiorentina and Italy winger Federico Chiesa last week with the Italian club confirming interest from a Premier League clubs ahead of the return to action for Serie A club next month. The player has attracted interest so far from United and Chelsea and may yet attract more.

Fiorentina director Joe Barone has confirmed interest from Premier League clubs for the player ahead of the summer transfer window, which looks to be opening later than usual this summer, after the completion of the 2019/20 season, which could be some point in July is Project Restart in the league is given the go-ahead.

This season, in 26 appearances, Chiesa has scored seven goals, assisting five more whilst playing in the Serie A and the Coppa Italia. At the time the coronavirus pandemic stopped world football, Fiorentina were 13th in the table and seemingly not looking to battle for European football during the 2020/21 season, whenever it may start.

Chiesa has been a star performer this season and it is suggested that there was always a chance that the player would leave the club during the next transfer window. This is not the first time the player has been linked to the Old Trafford club. It is suggested that both Juventus and Inter Milan are interested in the player also – he might favour staying in Italy.

Whilst there is no confirmation that United are infested in the player, he does fit some of the attributes that the club will be seeking to add to their squad during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s rebuild of the club which started last summer with the arrival of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Daniel James and Harry Maguire, continuing in January with the arrival of Bruno Fernandes.

Barone, reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport spoke about the speculation linking the player to Premier League clubs, also confirming that the 22-year-old is a Fiorentina player at this moment in time seemingly making a play for the interest and play8ing it down, possibly to ensure the club get the best fee they can this summer, given the climate. He said:

“[Federico] Chiesa is a Fiorentina player. There are clubs knocking at the door for Chiesa, some of them who speak English… We’ll see, for the moment we just need to finish the season and he is very concentrated on doing well for us.”

United may not see Chiesa as high up in their pursuit this summer, seemingly having Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho and Birmingham City’s Jude Bellingham in their sights ready for when the transfer window opens, in an ideal world at least. Given the coronavirus pandemic and financial repercussions, it could be difficult.

United, however, will be seeking to add the right players to their squad, no matter the current climate. It may mean that big name players are left for another time with rumours suggesting that the Sancho pursuit could be shelved until next season, leaving Solskjaer with cover and a player who could become a squad player in a year’s time.

I feel that United are in good hands with Solskjaer right now. His signings have been the best of a bad bunch over the years post-Sir Alex Ferguson, which has seen almost a billion pounds spent by the club, yet they have been lacking the quality to go with the money that has been spent. Wan-Bissaka, James, Maguire and Fernandes seem to be hits, so here’s hoping.

