Five Manchester United U18 players to keep an eye out for in the near future

Ole Gunner Solskjaer has been happy to dish out first team opportunities towards the academy, the talented youth players will be looking at their Manchester United future with a sense of hope, reason and encouragement. As many may remember, the UEFA Europa League away clash against FC Astana two months ago, saw a team of 15 promising academy players feature on the team sheet and eight of them in the starting line-up (not including 27-year-old graduate Jesse Lingard).

And although United went on to undeservingly lose the game 2-1, the youth players showed Norwegian gaffer a self-evident hint on what potential is in store for Old Trafford in the near future. Neil Ryan’s U18 side, who have progressed into the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup and have won their last three games in the U18 Premier League, have certainly managed to impress, as did some of his players who are currently shifting between U18 and U23 football to gain experience.

Here is my list of players who I feel we as a fan-base will likely see feature in the first team very soon, given that they develop more physicality and continue making strides in the same fashion.

Defence: Teden Mengi and William Fish – set to make it into first team football in the foreseeable future?

Teden Mengi, 17: In my opinion, one of the most exciting and impressive of United’s U18 prospects, Mengi, is an English centre-back that signed his first professional contract in September 2019.

Qualities: What really backs up his ability as a player is his character as a leader. The teenager has had good experience of captaining the U16s side and after a successful 2018/19 season with the U18s, where had made 21 appearances, he broke into the U23 team now where he currently features as a regular starter and the shining diamond in the heart of a solid back four. His recent goal against Norwich City two weeks ago saw the U18s grab an impressive 2-0 victory at the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup tournament.

Mengi’s style of play incorporates gifted athleticism along with rich sprinkles of technical ability and cool-headed composure. Rather than clearing out the ball needlessly; old-school style, the young centre-back uses his height, strength and speed to win balls and manages to either find simple passes or drive through midfield to build up attacking play.

William Fish, 16: England U17 international Will Fish who joined the U18s this summer of 2019, managed to gain valuable experience as a schoolboy when he was named as part of Nicky Butt’s UEFA Youth League squad. As of now he is a U18 regular under Ryan and occasionally is appointed for duty to the reserves team.

Qualities: When the 16-year-old made his U23 debut against Fulham, nobody, including me, would have dared to bet a penny that he was actually 16. His stature and dominant presence in the defence along with previously mentioned Mengi managed to keep a comfortable clean sheet for the Reds and Fish, who was so composed and so solid, was literally bullying and outmuscling every player coming his way, before my eyes. His displays these past months have also shown how good he is at timing his tackles and his willingness to play out from the back. This is exactly that type of kid you get “Vidic vibes” from.

Midfield: Hannibal Mejbri and Charlie McCann – the midfield for another generation?

Hannibal Mejbri, 17: Behind that majestic bush of hair lies an exceptionally gifted and technical midfielder with a planet of sky-high potential. Signed from Monaco in the summer of 2019 for a fee reported to be of up to £8.4 million, Hannibal Mejbri, so far has made seven appearances for the U18s in which he has scored one and assisted three, has made five appearances for the U23s in which he has already assisted three and as of now has been apart of the FA Youth cup squad two times.

Qualities: His excellent work rate to win the ball and tussle with bigger and stronger players is like a cherry on top of a blueberry cheesecake. As a midfielder and a frequent set-piece taker, he shows street-football calmness on the ball, a great vision, a great first touch and a supreme arsenal of passing ability. His recent displays in the midfield, not to mention as only a 17 year old, in the U23s have been nothing short of admirable and have seen him command the of middle of the field like a mature maestro. If he was to gain a layer of Premier League physicality, I can see him as a perfect long-term substitute for Paul Pogba.

Charlie McCann, 17: As of the 2019/20 season, Ireland Under 18 international Charlie MCann has featured 92% of the time in the U18 Premier League, 100% of the time in the FA Youth Cup and already 25% of the time in the U23s. The teenage prospect joined the U18 scene summer of 2018

Qualities: I have loved watching McCann play. This kid really is fearless and looks to be a future leader and captain. With five goals and two assists in 14 games he has shown his ability to find the back of the net and create goal-scoring opportunities. What makes him shine the most in my opinion, however, is his passion and determination to win balls; whether it has to be with a scramble or a near perfect sliding challenge. As of now he is looking a real by-product of Irish toughness. In general as a midfielder he is creative and good at finding teammates with a killer pass, sometimes even in one touch.

Attack: Anthony Elanga – a player that could really make a name for himself at the Old Trafford club?

Anthony Elanga, 17: Just like some of the previously mentioned lads, Anthony Elanga, dubbed as a Swedish wonderkid, joined U18’s the 1 July 2018. At U18 level he has scored six goals and assisted twice in only seven games, mathematically which averages to a goal every 102 minutes. He has already made one assist in six appearances for the U23’s and has his Swedish U17 career off to a great start with two goals in five appearances.

Qualities: Millimeter-proximity ball control, lighting bolt speed and unforeseeable unpredictability is the key recipe that makes this kid a true menacing nightmare for defenders. So far as I have seen him play, not mentioning his mesmerising solo goal against Newcastle’s U18s in the 18/19 season, he has terrorised defenders up and down that flank for fun and given them very little assurance of a break.

As an inverted winger he can beat a player for pace and cut-in on his right foot to deliver his end product, and as a traditional winger he can take it down the line and cut-in on his weaker foot to link up with his teammates. However, be sure not to get it twisted for a single second. As a winger, who is traditionally supposed to be less eligible for putting up a physical battle, he sure does know how to hold up the play and battle with strong defenders, and integrally I just have this feeling that we soon will see him feature on the first-team, given that he is free of injury and continues impressing everyone who watches him in the same manner.

Although the rest of United’s U18-aged attacking prospects are in high abundance, I do not see anyone right now other than Elanga making a feature in first team football anytime soon, simply because they do not yet look ready for the physical requirements. Having said that, United fans should be expecting big things from academy players in all the various positions these next few years to come. With Solskjaer’s presence in the office you can rest assured that if academy players “are good enough, they are old enough.”

Written by Daniil P Konstantinovich

