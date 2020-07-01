Gary Neville urges Manchester United board to seize the moment, add quality and challenge for Premier League title

Former Manchester United right-back and captain Gary Neville has urged the board of the Old Trafford club to siege the moment this summer and bring in the required quality so the club can become Premier League title challengers next season, aiming to restore a two title lead over Liverpool, who won their first league title in 30 years last week.

United have seemingly turned a corner since New Year and seem to be playing free-flowing football and are close to their best form in a long time. 3-0 victories in the Premier League against Sheffield United and Brighton and Hove Albion have given United a change of finishing in the top four of the Premier League this season.

Although, Chelsea’s defeat to West Ham United on Wednesday evening has given United a much better opportunity to break into the top four, along with Leicester City’s earlier defeat to Everton, which means with wins in their next few matches, they could be in a great position to securing UEFA Champions League football next season.

At times this season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been questioned about United’s form with some decisions being criticised. However, the Norwegian’s philosophy seems to be paying off. The arrival of Bruno Fernandes changed a lot at the club and with the academy being trusted too, things are heading in the right direction. Neville said:

“There’s no doubt that a year ago there was a massive worry about the club’s direction, where it was going, the recruitment. “There’s a huge improvement, the club has been sanitised from a point of view of players who just come in for money. “When you look at the players out on the pitch, there’s a mixture of ones who weren’t working who are now working because they’re surrounded by better players. “Young players who are desperate to play for the club and some players who have got great ability, who have realigned their commitment over this last few months and are certainly in a lot better frame of mind. “However, now is the time to go for it, get those three of four players in are needed close the gap now when the rest are maybe not investing and get closer to that title.”

