German attacking midfielder open to Premier League move with Manchester United interested – reports

Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Kai Havertz is reportedly interested in moving to the Premier League this summer with Manchester United interested in the 20-year-old. The German player is a sensation for his age and is considered the next best thing in the country. The Bundesliga has been back for four match weeks.

During that time, Havertz has played four times, scoring five goals for his club. It is suggested that Liverpool are also interested in the player but if the opportunity presented itself, it is believed that he would be interested in a move to the Theatre of Dreams. The coronavirus pandemic could be problematic though with the valuation of the player.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have his eye on many different players this summer, seeking to get the best he can so his team can aim to challenge for the Premier League title in the next season or two. Some will expect that to happen next season, but patience is something that needs to be applied here. Rome was not built in a day.

Havertz has previously admitted that he is ready to take the next steps of his career amid interest from clubs classed at Europe’s elite, also hinting that a move to the Premier League would be an interesting proposition for him. However, the financials of any such deal could add problems. Bayer Leverkusen coach, Marcel Daum, recently stated:

“The situation with coronavirus is so strange and so complicated that it’s still open that he will leave us. “I don’t know what will happen, but at Bayer he has the right place to develop his strengths and improve. The only thing I know is that Bayer won’t sell him for a cheap fee.”

It is suggested that Havertz could be available for £90 million this summer and reports last week suggested that United would start at £50 million, which is just over half of that figure, meaning the club would need to find some common ground in terms of getting a deal done. It won’t be easy but could United sign Havertz this summer? We shall see.

