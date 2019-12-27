How Manchester United could look against Burnley; Martial leading the line, James, Greenwood and Rashford supporting. Pogba starting in midfield?

Manchester United will face Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Saturday evening, the final match for the club in 2019. United returned to winning ways in the 4-1 victory over Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Boxing Day with Anthony Martial scoring a brace and one each from Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be happy from what he saw, although the players could have scores at least two or three more goals with Martial close to scoring a hat-trick.

United will have had just over 48 hours to prepare from this match from leaving the pitch at Old Trafford to hearing the referee blow his whistle for this fixture. They will then have just four days rest before facing Arsenal at the Emirates in their first Premier League fixture of 2020, which will be a big one for United and Solskjaer as they seek to get a victory against the fallen North London after the 1-1 draw in September.

Goalkeeper: David De Gea

I fully expect David De Gea to keep his place in the starting XI for the visit to Turf Moor when Unite face Burnley on Saturday evening. He will have had just over 48 hours from leaving the pitch at Old Trafford before appearing for his club once again around 46 miles away from the Theatre of Dreams. Last keeping a clean sheet in the Premier League in September when United beat Leicester City 1-0, it is time for the player and United to find a way to keep one to stop the criticism. However, United outscoring their opposition should be enough to take three important points away from Turf Moor.

Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw

United’s best back four will most likely be in action against against Burnley after playing 90 minutes against Newcastle on Boxing Day. Aaron Wan-Bissaka redeemed himself after giving away a penalty against Watford at the weekend but putting in a good performance and getting an assist in the 4-1 victory. Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire will keep their places with the £80 million man still seeking to score his first goal for the club. He came close against Newcastle at Old Trafford. Luke Shaw is seemingly entering a period of form, getting an involvement in United’s equaliser against Newcastle which would have helped inspire them to come from behind to lead 3-1 at half time, winning 4-1 in 90 minutes.4

Midfield: Fred, Paul Pogba

Scott McTominay suffered an injury in the first half of the 4-1 victory over Newcastle on Boxing Day and it is feared that he could have suffered knee ligament damage, which could result in a lengthly period on the sidelines for the 22-year-old. Paul Pogba replaced the Scotland international at half time and should be fit to start against Burnley. Fred will most likely partner the Frenchman in the centre of midfield for United’s final match of 2019, of which the team will be seeking to continue their winning ways ending the year in style.

Attacking Midfielders: Daniel James, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford

I expect Daniel James to step back into the starting XI against Burnley after sitting out the 4-1 victory over Newcastle at Old Trafford. The 22-year-old will be seeking to improve on his three goals and five assists this season, which see him having more of an impact than Alexis Sanchez did at the club. Marcus Rashford, after scoring his 15th goal of the season against Newcastle will start again and between the pair, Mason Greenwood should start, playing behind Martial – so the pair could overlap at times with Martial playing outside of the box. This could result in United scoring more goals. It is worth a try, it might even work.

Striker: Anthony Martial

The Frenchman scored a brace against Newcastle United on Boxing Day and could have scored the first hat-trick for the club since Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s against Saint-Etienne in the 3-0 UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg victory. Sadly, that was not meant to be for the Frenchman against Newcastle. Martial will be confident ahead of the trip to Turf Moor though after scoring his eighth and ninth goals of the season. He has work to do in order to catch Marcus Rashford as the top scorer for the club though – he stands on 15 goals in all competitions.

Substitutes: Sergio Romero; Phil Jones, Ashley Young; Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Andreas Pereira, Nemanja Matic

Solskjaer will need to keep experienced players on the bench against Burnley as they play just over 48 hours after beating Newcastle United 4-1 at Old Trafford on Boxing Day. Sergio Romero will keep his place on the bench with some thinking that he should start ahead of David De Gea after the poor goals he has conceded of late. Phil Jones and Ashley Young could be the defensive options on the bench. Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Andreas Pereira and Nemanja Matic cold be the other options with all three attacking players likely to start against Burnley.

