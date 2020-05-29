Inter Milan confirm plan with Alexis Sanchez – let’s hope it works and he leaves the club permanently

Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio has outlined the Italian clubs plan for Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez who is currently on loan with the club from Manchester United. Almost two and a half year ago, Sanchez signed for United, from Arsenal, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan heading in the other direction. Both players have failed to impress.

It was hoped that a move to the San Siro club would help Sanchez revive his career but a mix of poor form, fitness and injury has stopped him from succeeding in Italy. During the 2019/20 season, Sanchez has made just 15 appearances for the club, scoring one goal and assisting three more. He has now recovered from a serious ankle injury.

Inter have had a strong season under former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, sitting third in Serie A, nine points adrift of leaders Juventus. It is expected that the league will resume from Saturday 20 June 2020, becoming the fourth top league in Europe to resume after the Bunndesliga, La Liga and the Premier League.

It was expected that Sanchez will remain at Inter for the remainder of the season, as there seems to be nothing for him at United. It is, however, expected that the Chilean will return to the club in the summer, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer possibly not having a role for him. Ausilio, speaking to Sky Sports Italia about the Chilean and his role at Inter, said:

“He’ll stay with us until the end of the season, then we’ll decide about his future with Manchester United. He’ll have the opportunity to show his skills.”

If it all works out for him in Italy, perhaps he could become a permanent player for the club. Inter are currently subject to a lot of speculation with striker Lautaro Martinez, who is wanted by Barcelona but the club will not let him leave unless his £99.7 million release clause is met. If Sanchez performs with the club and shows his worth, United might get rid of him.

