Inter Milan want to sign Alexis Sanchez permanently – good news for Manchester United?

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez could be sold to Inter Milan this summer if reports are correct. The Daily Mail have reported that the Italian club want the player permanently but his ‘eye-watering’ wages will be the major stumbling block in a prospective deal. A few days ago, it was reported that United have told Inter to agree terms with Sanchez, which is likely to reduce his wages. Then United would hold talks with the club to agree on a transfer fee for the player who has two more years remaining on his contract at the Old Trafford club.

Inter Milan chief Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed that he wants to sign the player permanently, which is good news for United. It is clear that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not see the player as fitting into his plans at the club as he allowed him to leave last summer, signing for Inter for the 2019/20 season on loan, joining Romelu Lukaku who was sold to the club last summer and was then joined by Ashley Young, who was sold during the January transfer window.

The 31-year-old is due back in Manchester by the 7 August 2020 after his loan spell at the club ends. United extended the players spell at the club to cover the remainder of the Serie A season plus the UEFA Europa League round of 16 match that was postponed in March. The player, at this moment in time, will not play in the latter stages of the competition if Inter go through. The player earns £300,000 a week in basic wages at United plus £100,000 in image rights which, with bonuses, could see his weekly wage rise over £500,000 per week, which is obscene considering what he has offered to the club.

Inter have been paying £150,000 towards the players wages. As they want to sign the player, his wage demands will need to be reduced and United would need to lower their demands of a reported £18 million fee for the player. If United can get £14 million it would be a good deal considering the player’s age and the fact that he has done so badly at the club. Getting him off the clubs books this summer would be a good piece of business, also seeing United’s wage bill reduced, which would also be good news.

Another report, carried by The Metro suggests that Inter have offered United Ivan Perisic as a straight swap for Sanchez this summer, which is not something that I would personally be tempted by if I was the decision maker. United were, of course, interested in signing the Croatian winger a few years ago under the management of Jose Mourinho but there is nothing to suggest that the player, 31 would be on Solskjaer’s radar this summer. I would doubt it considering the player being linked to the club.

The Sun has also reported that Inter are close to securing Sanchez on loan next season, which seems to contradict the reported from other outlets suggesting that Inter want to sign the Chilean winger permanently. Things can change in football but I think if United can get the player off their books this summer, they will push for that. If Sanchez wants to continue his playing career, it would be crucial to leave United, instead of being loaned out each season until he is a free agent. United should do what it takes to get a deal done this summer, Getting rid of as many players not needed at the club is necessary for the rebuild to work.

Written by John Walker

