Is Dean Henderson Ready to take over from David De Gea?

Dean Henderson has been in superb form for Sheffield United this season. He’s on loan from Manchester United in what can only be seen as a move to gain vital Premier League experience.

Along with former Reds keeper Ben Foster and Kasper Schmeichel – son of Peter Schmeichel – he’s kept eight clean sheets, a league high. Sheffield United have taken the league by storm since their return to the top, and are even pushing for European places, and Dean Henderson has been a massive part of their success so far.

At 22 years-old, he has time on his side. The shot stopper has been tipped to take over from David De Gea as and when the time is right. The young Englishman has made 57 saves this season, which isn’t anywhere near Martin Dubravka’s 93. However, this is testament to the well drilled Blades team he is a part of.

Comparing the two keepers directly, Henderson has outperformed United’s number one in almost every way. He’s made eight clean sheets compared to De Gea’s three. He’s made only one less save than the Spaniard but has a considerably lower pass completion rate – 33.86% compared to De Gea’s 73.11%.

Dean Henderson has conceded eight less goals than De Gea – 19 to his 27 – and has a higher save success. Henderson has saved 75% of shots on his goal, whereas David De Gea has only saved 69.88% of the shots he’s faced. Most importantly, though, De Gea has made two errors leading directly to a goal. Most notably, his blunder which gifted Watford their opening goal at Vicarage Road.

David De Gea recently signed a new contract which will keep him at the club until at least June 2023. At 28 years-old, it seems he is past his best. His performances of late have raised some eyebrows across the fanbase and many are wondering if he’ll ever be able to replicate the form which helped him earn his place in five PFA Team of the Year squads.

He’s arguably been the best keeper in world football over the past decade along with Manuel Neuer. Although his performances have dipped, he remains to be one of the best goalkeepers in world football. But is it time to move him on and move forward as a club?

Since the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he has put emphasis on his desire to build for the future, and with Henderson outperforming De Gea, is there a chance he’ll be challenging the Spaniard for a starting spot in the near future? All good things must come to an end, and maybe it’s time for De Gea to move on.

TalkSport host Tony Cascarino has had his say on the situation. On Saturday’s Weekend Sports Broadcast, he said:

“I’m looking at De Gea and thinking, I’d have Dean Henderson at Sheffield United over you. He’s had a stinker. “Henderson is a Manchester United player and his performances have been far better than De Gea’s this season.”

Do you think it’s time for De Gea to move on?

Written by Anton Brooks

