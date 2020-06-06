Jack Grealish to be Manchester United’s priority target this summer – reports

Manchester United have apparently made Aston Villa attacking midfielder Jack Grealish their number on target this summer, unless a move for Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Kai Havertz has a chance of happening, at least according to the latest reports. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to bolster his squad.

However, due to the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far resulted in the club losing £28 million, more of supporters are kept away from matches for a prolonged period of time, the list of targets the club has will be whittled down to the players that the club can afford to purchase this summer, keeping the club competitive.

The Manchester Evening News has reported that United are focussing on the Villa captain, Grealish, who has been linked to the club for most of the current season. The 24-year-old has three years left on his current contract at Villa Park but if the club is to be relegated this summer, he could have everything in his favour to leave the club.

Grealish has been a stand out played at the club this season, with them being back in the Premier League after a period of time in the Championship, which could well be the direction the club is heading in again. Grealish has played 31 times for Villa this season, scoring nine goals and eight assists, in the Premier League and the Carabao Cup.

Villa will be in action in just 11 days when they face Sheffield United in one of the first two matches back in action in the Premier League and anything less than a win for the Birmingham club could add moire pressure, which Dean Smith does not need. Villa will have a hefty fee on the head of Grealish this summer, which United may try to deal with.

However, if relegation is something that does happen, despite reports suggesting that the club will ask for a high price for the player, even if that happens, Grealish who has been at the club for all his career so far, which may see a slightly reduced fee being paid. However, if Villa end up surviving relegation, United might not have any bargaining power.

