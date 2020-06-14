Jack Grealish’s heart set on Manchester United move this summer; player will push for transfer – reports

Aston Villa attacking midfielder Jack Grealish apparently has his heart set on a move to Manchester United this summer, according to reports. The Villa captain is one of United’s primary targets this summer and has been linked to the club since last year. It is stated that he has decided to leave the club regardless of whether they remain in the Premier League or not.

The Daily Star has claimed that the player has his heart set on the move to United, who could spent up to £75 million on the 24-year-old who has made 31 appearances for his club this season, before the coronavirus pandemic suspended world football in mid-March, scoring nine goals and eight assists in the Premier League and the Carabao Cup.

United’s executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward is said to be keen on signing the English attacking midfielder, who as yet is uncapped by the country after choosing them over the Republic of Ireland, who he represented at youth level. It is suggested the player could earn £150,000 per week at the Theatre of Dreams.

With the Premier League resuming on Wednesday, Villa will face Sheffield United at Villa Park in the first game back, kicking off at 18:00 BST with the club seeking to get a head start in their race to avoid relegation this season. A victory could see the Birmingham club rise to 16th place ahead of the weekend fixtures.

Grealish has been the stand-out player at the club this season with Villa reaching the final of the Carabao Cup although being beaten by Manchester City for the first trophy of the season. The 24-year-old was also on the verge of his first call-up for Gareth Southgate’s England squad with the coronavirus also cancelling international matches.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be looking at numerous players ahead of the summer transfer window opening, which could be sometime in August, presumably after the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League has been completed. The coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown gave Solskjaer lots of time to plan the summer, which will be something that could well excite once again.

