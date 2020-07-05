Jadon Sancho can only leave Borussia Dortmund for £108 million after rumours personal terms agreed – reports

Borussia Dortmund have apparently told Manchester United that winger Jadon Sancho will only leave the Bundesliga club this summer if £108 million is received for the player, according to reports. This comes after it was suggested that the England winger has agreed on personal terms with United ahead of a prospective summer transfer.

The German club are adamant that they will not accept an offer lower than this amount after it was reported during the week that United would only be interested in paying £50 million for the player this summer. That is obviously not going to get United anywhere. United have been linked with Sancho for a long time and he could be a great addition at United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer echoed Gary Neville’s words that this summer is an important one for United if they are going to mount a Premier League title charge next season, taking on the might of champions Liverpool and rivals Manchester City, whose bubble seems to have been burst this season, which is fitting as they were called the best ever Premier League team last season, which was cringeworthy.

The 20-year-old is interested in a move to the Old Trafford club this summer with reports suggesting that the player has held talks with the hierarchy at United, which must have been with the permission of Dortmund, suggesting there have been conversations between the two clubs ahead of a possible summer switch for the player.

German publication Ruhr Nachrichten has recently reported that United and Sancho have reached an agreement on a switch this summer with personal terms said to have been agreed with the player signing a five-year contract and earning £140,000 per week, rising to £200,000 per week during the course of the deal.

United are keen to sign Sancho but agreeing a fee for the player will be the stumbling block this summer amid the coronavirus crisis which has already seen United lose £28 million but also saw clubs debts rocket by £127.4 million to £429.1 million. The lack of UEFA Champions League football this season has kept revenue lower that it could have been.

Like this: Like Loading...