Jadon Sancho likened to Cristiano Ronaldo by former Manchester United defender Wes Brown

Manchester United primary transfer target Jadon Sancho has been likened to Cristiano Ronaldo by former United defender and academy graduate Wes Brown. United are said to be inn pole position to sign the 20-year-old former Manchester City academy graduate this summer after lots of speculation.

It has been reported in the past that United have an agreement in place for almost every detail with Sancho, just needing to agree on a fee with Borussia Dortmund for the move to go ahead this summer, which could be difficult considering the coronavirus pandemic and the fact that the financials of the club may not be as sound as they once were.

United supporters will have seen Sancho’s performance in Dortmund’s 6-1 thrashing of SC Paderborn this weekend with the player scoring a hat-trick in the second half of the match, which was also the half that all seven goals were scored. It was said the player was under pressure because of the speculation linking him to United, too.

When Ronaldo left United in the summer of 2009, the club immediately missed his presence in the team and the players, over the years, who have come to replace him, have not been on par with his talents – and United have tried many times to find that special player to replace him, now 11 years on. Brown, who left United in 2011, said:

“We need someone exactly like that at the club. We’ve had them over the years and I’m sure if we were to sign him he would bring that excitement back to the club. “It would be good for the team as well. We’ve had players like that in the past, like with Cristiano Ronaldo. “They’re the type of player who draw three or four defenders out and make the game a lot easier for the other players. If we could do it, it would be a brilliant signing.”

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly been planning United’s transfer business this summer during the lockdown, giving United some extra time to get things into place. It is said that he will be planning signings in categories, seemingly with Sancho the number one target for the summer, and he could well be worth it.

United needed to fill many positions this summer; a right-winger, a striker, possibly a midfielder if a player left the club and Solskjaer’s side has been linked with at least one defender, despite the £80 million arrival of Harry Maguire last summer. Since Odion Ighalo’s loan spell has been extended until the end of January 2021, the importance on a new striker is not a priority this summer now.

United had been linked with many strikers and will continue to be as they will need to address the problem sooner or later. Ighalo is a short-term option buying United more time to get a deal for a permanent signing across the line, also keeping an eye on the financial state of the club, which could be a lot better in January to get something done.

United could now pile a lot of money into an offer for Dortmund to allow Sancho to leave the club with United finally getting a player that can play on the right-wing, to a high standard and albeit 11 years later, fill the boots of Ronaldo, who left the club wanting more and not getting it. It could well be an inspirational summer for United and Solskjaer.

