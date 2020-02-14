Jadon Sancho ready to accept Manchester United transfer this summer – reports

Manchester United transfer target Jadon Sancho is reportedly ready to turn down interest from elsewhere to join the Old Trafford club this summer. Earlier this week, the media seemed to be full of reports suggesting that Sancho, a former Manchester City academy player, would be leaving Borussia Dortmund this summer. However, the reports, seemingly coming from Germany may have been more opinion that fact.

It is suggested that Sancho could leave if his £120 million price tag is met by a club this summer. It is a lot of money for a 19-year-old, who will turn 20 on the 25 March 2020. United have been interested in the player for some time now and it seems clear that manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a particular player in mind for the right-wing role at the club, which is where Sancho predominantly plays.

United should be able to pull out all of the stops in order to sign a player like Sancho, who will dramatically improve the attacking options at the club, which was something that needed to happen last summer with Romelu Lukaku leaving and not being replaced, also with Alexis Sanchez heading out on loan, with both players at Inter Milan, and not being replaced either – although Daniel James has seemingly replaced him.

A big name like Sancho could put United into a new era with the player being like a ‘poster boy‘ for the club, something that will be great on the pitch with marketing and commercial opportunities too, the latter being something that the club had focussed on too much recently. If the football is good and the club are achieving their goals, marketing and commercial opportunities will all fall into place without much effort.

It is stated that Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Liverpool hold an interest in Sancho this summer but with Chelsea already signing Hakim Ziyech from Ajax – a move which will be completed in the summer, a move by the club for Sancho could be ruled out with other areas on the pitch at the club needing strengthening. However, with Pedro and William out of contract, it could see them still in the running.

Liverpool are said to be hopeful that Jurgen Klopp’s Dortmund connections could see that at an advantage in the chase for Sancho and reports state that the player is friends with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Rhian Brewster. Although, I see that more as clutching straws that anything that could be a deciding factor for a move this summer.

This could end up being a big bit of disappointment for Manchester City, whose manager, Pep Guardiola was powerless to stop Sancho from leaving for Dortmund in 2017, where he was seeking, and found, regular first team football. Looking back, it would seem to have been the best move for him, comparing his playing time with other academy graduates at the club, who seem to be out in the cold.

This season in the Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, DFB-Pokal, and the DFL-Supercup, Sancho has made a total of 29 appearances, scoring 15 goals and 17 assists – playing a total of 2,345 minutes of football so far. This is something United need to be getting from their players, despite the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood already doing well this season but Sancho could be much better.

