Jadon Sancho saga takes another twist as Borussia Dortmund manager makes revelation – reports

Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre has apparently dropped his biggest hint yet that Jadon Sancho could be sold but the Bundesliga club this summer. The manager admitted that he did not know whether the player would remain at the German club after the summer, which will be delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It has been heavily reported that Sancho is the number one target for Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with the player filling a problem position in United’s squad – the right-wing. It is also suggested that Premier League leaders Liverpool and former club Manchester City are also interested in signing the player this summer.

Reports suggested that Dortmund assumed that the coronavirus pandemic would create financial uncertainty, therefore giving them more time to keep the player without this level of interest. However, with reports coming out daily, that does not seem to be the case, unless the media are making things up, which seems to be the case sometimes.

Favre has also suggested that Sancho is just one of two players whose futures are currently up in the air at the club. It seems interesting that some employees of the German club say something different to that of Favre, who has more contact with the England winger. It makes it look like something will happen this summer. Favre said:

“We’ll see after the season. Of course, players will leave. We hope the players will stay, but it is possible that players will leave. “You have already mentioned two [Achraf Hakimi and Sancho] that we don’t definitely know about. “Of course, they could stay with us, which would be very good for me. But we’ll see what we’ll do, whether it’s in defence, midfield or attack.”

United still seem to be the favourites to sign Sancho this summer but with the club suggesting that transfer fee records will not be broken this summer and the fact that Dortmund will want £100 million or more for the player, it would seem that there will be months of speculation that could end up leading to nothing, or United signing a different player.

Like this: Like Loading...