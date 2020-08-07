Jadon Sancho scenario a win-win for Borussia Dortmund as rumours continue to circle

As Jadon Sancho’s protracted move to Manchester United rumbles on in the media, Borussia Dortmund seem to realise that the who process will be win-win for them. Despite rumours earlier this week which have suggested that the 20-year-old has agreed on personal terms with the Old Trafford club, which state the player could earn £350,000 per week at the club, the German club will win either way.

If Sancho leaves for United this summer, the Bundesliga club would pocket £108 million, which is the fee that they have decided on for the player. However, if the player ends up remaining at the club, Dortmund would have him for another season. It may not seem much but for the German club, either direction would be good for them. United, however, seem to have a long way to go before they can be declared the winners.

United do not want to spend £108 million in one go for the player and according to The Sun have offered £60 million up front with the remaining £48 million to be paid over a number of instalments. This seems logical as the club would be looking to minimise their outgoings this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic but it would also be good for Dortmund, who are not desperate for the money right now.

That said though, for it to work, Dortmund would need to be guaranteed the remaining £48 million not have that figure locked up in a number of performance related add-ons. They could tempt the Bundesliga side with add-ons, offering more than £108 million as the final figure, providing the player will be successful at the club and United go on to win domestic and European trophies in a set period of time, say the length of his contract.

But Dortmund seem to want all of the cash up front, which seems to be the sticking point right now and the initial deadline that they set, which will expire on Monday, is getting close to passing. The club initially stated that they will not sell the player after the 10 August, so I guess we will see what happens there. United are due in Germany this weekend, so perhaps it will promote further talks on the matter?

United will be back in action in the UEFA Europa League on Monday evening, facing FC Copenhagen in the quarter-final of the competition in Cologne, which is where they will play the semi-final and the final if they progress. It is a chance for United to end the season on a high, possibly winning a trophy safe in the knowledge that the club will be playing UEFA Champions League football next season.

Written by John Walker

