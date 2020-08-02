James Garner linked to Bournemouth for season-long loan spell

Newly relegated from the Premier League, it is reported by The Sun that Bournemouth will look to sign Manchester United midfielder James Garner on loan during the 2020/21 season. It has been reported that the 19-year-old would be able to leave the Old Trafford club on loan this summer and it was suggested that Sheffield Wednesday, Swansea City and Cardiff City were interested in the player. It is suggested that the South Coast club want to make a quick return to the Premier League.

As much as playing in the Premier League would be good for the player, playing in the Championship would see him learn a lot more in the game after playing so well in the U23s during the season. It would be unlikely that Garner would be afforded much first team football at United next season with the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Fred and Scott McTominay all ahead of him. It would be good to see him get a chance though.

Many players in the past have been loaned out to gain first team status at lower league clubs. Some have not worked, others have. I am hoping that Garner will be one of the latter as I have high hopes for him. I am sure the player will be relishing the chance to impress away from the Old Trafford club, proving himself under another manager and showing just what he is capable of in the game, which at youth level shows his potential and he will be wanting to achieve that at first team level.

If Garner did sign for the Cherries, it would be a club not only licking their wounds from their relegation from the Premier League last weekend but also a club looking for a new direction after Eddie Howe left the club this weekend. It could be a good experience for the midfielder who will be seeking to put himself in with a chance of playing first team football with United in a season or two. This experience would really;y test the player’s mettle.

If Bournemouth do not end up getting a deal done to sign the 19-year-old on a season-long loan spell, Swansea City and Sheffield Wednesday have both been credited with an interest in the player. However, United will pick the club most likely to play him regularly as with loan spells, they will only work if the player is given amble playing time. It is possible that other clubs may be interested in the midfielder as there is a lot of talent in his locker, which could be unlocked during the course of the season.

Cardiff City were said to be interested in the player, however, they quickly poured cold water on the reported interest, although that was before there were committed to the Championship for another season, losing the Championship playoff against Fulham with the final to be contested between Fulham and Brentford on Tuesday evening. Garner should be excited for his future. He should be given ample playing time to show what he is capable of, which should excite football fans.

