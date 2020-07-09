Jesse Lingard wanted by both West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United as Manchester United future looks bleak – reports

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly plotting a move for Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard, who seems to be out of favour at the Theatre of Dreams. It is also suggested that West Ham United manager David Moyes is interested in signing the 27-year-old along with out of favour defender Phil Jones.

In the recent past, Leicester City, Newcastle United and Everton have all been linked to Lingard. The Independent suggest that the Baggies will go all out for the 27-year-old this summer providing they secure Premier League football next season. Slaven Bilic’s side moved to the top spot in the Championship after a 2-0 victory over Derby County on Wednesday.

Lingard will most likely be one of the Croatian’s top transfer targets this summer, which would be good for United as the more interest in the player, the more chance he will leave the club as for well over a year now, he has been pointless at the club not even looking semi-decent in his only appearance since the restart of the Premier League.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been looking to add quality to his squad this summer with moves for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho and Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish reported in the media, however, the fees quoted for each player would certainly mean that United would not sign both players, as much as they would like to.

This season, Lingard has made 36 appearances for United in the Premier League, UEFA Europa League, Carabao Cup and the Emirates FA Cup, scoring two goals and two assists, which for a player that should be in the peak of his career is dreadful. He would be out of contract next summer, although there is an option for a further year to be added.

At this stage, United will need to offload many of the players who have continually failed to reach any kind of impact at United. In his time at the club, Lingard was always known as a late developer. He has made 203 appearances at the club scoring 31 goals and 20 assists, which is poor for a player in the attacking ranks. Mason Greenwood has scored 15 goals this season alone, which provides a comparison.

