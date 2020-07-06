Juan Mata linked to Fenerbahce this summer could continue youth conveyor belt at Manchester United

Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata has reportedly opened the door to an Old Trafford exit this summer with links to Turkish club Fenerbahce, the club that both Robin van Persie and Nani left the Theatre of Dreams for in recent years. Mata has been forced out of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans by the arrival of Bruno Fernandes.

Mata has been a great player for the club since his arrival, which was the most positive aspect of David Moyes’ reign as manager of the club, apart from his sacking, of course. Since signing for United from Chelsea in January 2014, over six years ago, Mata has played 252 times, scoring 48 goals and 42 assists, which has been a big help.

This season, Mata has made just 34 appearances for United, starting 20 times with 12 of those being in cup competitions. He has scored three goals and assisted five more, which is not bad considering his lack of playing time. If this was going to be his last season at the club, he will be a big loss for the squad and the dressing room but United will move on.

Turkish outlet Sansursuz Futbol have suggested that the 32-year-old is eager to leave United this summer for the Super Lig with Fenerbahce the club interested in acquiring him. They would need to purchase the player as he signed a new contract which would keep him at United until the summer of 2021, also having the option of another year to be added.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that he will exploit the transfer market this summer, giving the indication at along with additions, there will be departures. This is a good thing as every team will need to grow. Mata’s departure could be good for the talented youth at the club. Angel Gomes could have taken advantage, had he not left.

However, with players such as Hannibal Mejbri, James Garner, and Dylan Levitt all seeking to fight for a place in the first team, Solskjaer could see a conveyor belt of talent heading his way from the youth ranks, which will strengthen United as they gain experience. Mata would leave a hole in the squad but holes can be filled.

