Juventus advised to ‘sacrifice’ Aaron Ramsey for Paul Pogba; Manchester United told Welshman is the ‘perfect fit’

Juventus have reportedly been told to part company with Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who the club signed as a free agent last summer, along with French midfielder Adrien Rabiot so they can afford to bring Paul Pogba back to the Italian club this summer. The Frenchman has long been linked with a return to the club.

Former Juventus star Alessio Tacchinardi has also suggested that two midfielders would be needed by his former club, which seems silly considering they have two midfielders, who have been at the club for less than a year. I understand the urgency to get Pogba back, but is this logical? I guess nothing will ever surprise me in football. He said:

“In order to get [Paul] Pogba back, I would let [Adrien] Rabiot and [Aaron] Ramsey go, even if the Welshman did show a few signs of life in the last few games.”

Ramsey, 29, has struggled for consistency at Juventus since he move as a free agent last summer, making 24 appearances, scoring four goals and one assist. Tacchinardi believes that Rodrigo Bentancur would be better in the team, especially paired with Pogba, should the Italian club end up re-signing the player this summer, which could be likely if Pogba pushes.

Former Wales manager Chris Coleman believes that Ramsey is the ‘perfect fit’ for United. It is suggested that Maurizio Sarri will be seeking to sell the Welshman this summer which has reportedly interested Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Coleman, speaking about the Welshman and his apparent suitability for United, said:

“I’ve been fortunate to see the best of Aaron when I was manager of Wales. He’s at his best when he’s under a bit of pressure, when he’s playing against the best teams and when he’s playing in the big games. “If it’s not going to happen for him at Juventus he’s definitely the type of player who can handle playing for Manchester United. “When you play for a club like Manchester United the jersey is much heavier than when you are with a smaller club in the Premier League. “If you play for a big club you’ve got to handle that extra weight. He certainly has the appetite for that.”

United were interested in Ramsey back in 2008, maybe earlier as Sir Alex Ferguson contacted Cardiff City manager, Dave Jones about the player. It has been stated that Ramsey was a United fan whilst growing up but in the end decided to sign for Arsenal. It was a blow to United at the time, who really wanted to sign the player.

However, three Premier League titles, one FA Cup, three League Cups, five FA Community Shields, one UEFA Champions League, one UEFA Europa League and one FIFA Club World Cup, which United achieved during the time he was at Arsenal, does not compare to three FA Cups and two FA Community Shields, obviously.

Ramsey has seemingly not convinced Sarri that he is the player that Juventus need to help them conquer Europe again, which is something United have done twice since they last did during the 1995/96 season. Coleman, suggesting that he did not understand by Ramsey signed for Juventus further commented by saying:

“I understand why Aaron went to Juventus. They are a great club and they always have a great chance of winning the League. “He had been at Arsenal a long time, probably didn’t achieve what he wanted to achieve because Arsenal haven’t achieved what they would have liked in the last 10 years. “He went there for good reasons but he’s too good to be sitting on the bench. If he’s got a chance at Juventus and Sarri likes him then okay. “He might be out of form, maybe it’s taking him a little while to get used to a different culture. It’s not a walk in the park when you move from one country to the next, a different type of football, a different ask. “But he wants to be in the starting eleven. In my opinion he’s good enough to be in it.”

It does seem puzzling why the 29-year-old signed for Juventus last summer but the reported £400,000 per week contract could have been something to do with it. That said, it is unlikely that United would agree to such terms, if they were to allow Pogba to leave the club this summer. The Frenchman is on a lot less than this each week.

Ramsey would have to see what United would consider offering him, if they are in fact interested in signing him. He would be a ready-made replacement for Pogba and has established himself in the Premier League. The discontent from Arsenal supporters would be hilarious but the last player United signed from Arsenal was short-lived.

