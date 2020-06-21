Juventus and Real Madrid step up interest for Wolves striker Raul Jimenez; Manchester United blow?

Manchester United have apparently been dealt a transfer blow inn the chase for Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez, according to reports. The 29-year-old has been linked to United for a while but Juventus and Real Madrid are also interested with both clubs set to step up their interested in the Mexican this summer.

Now, I am interested in football rumours but the thought behind them seems to be lacking at times. Jimenez has many interested clubs and could well be on the move this summer, should a big club make a move for him. However, with reports suggesting that Real Madrid will not make any big signings this summer, this seems a little off.

I guess these rumours sell newspapers and linking the biggest clubs will get a lot of attention. Juventus have reportedly asked for information from Wolves and seemed put off by the £54 million asking price this summer, something that you can understand after the Premier League club paid £32 million for the player last summer.

There were rumours that Wolves could sell the player for £18 million this summer, but that seems to be hearsay than actual fact, especially after Juventus were quoted £54 million for the player, a £22 million inflation from the price Wolves paid Benfica last summer, after a successful season on loan at the club. Jimenez, speaking to actress Jessica Coch on YouTube, said:

“It is something very cool, I do not know if they will be true, they are rumours. “Since they are talking about me, different teams like Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Juventus, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool – they are teams that are important in football history. “It is an incredible thing to be on the radar and on the lips of those teams. It is something good for me to continue growing, making an effort and taking it as an incentive so that, if possible, I can achieve it.”

United will be seeking a striker to replace Romelu Lukaku, who was sold last summer. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side do have Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo until the end of January 2021, which cuts out the urgency of signing a new striker this summer, although with United keen on Jimenez, they could move if they have the chance.

