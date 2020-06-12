Kai Havertz open to Manchester United transfer as he hears club plans; player also urged to snub Red Devils – reports

Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Kai Havertz is apparently open to a switch to Manchester United this summer, although Chelsea are said to be in the lead to sign the German international. It is stated the player could cost more than £75 million this summer, with a fee of £90 million already suggested in the media in recent weeks.

The 21-year-old has had a lot of interest already this season with Liverpool, United and Bayern Munich in addition to Chelsea wanting to sign the player. United see Havertz as an alternative to Jadon Sancho, who is apparently the number one target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this summer and is likely to cost £100 million or more.

Havertz is reported as being interested to see what United have to offer, albeit with Chelsea in a more advanced period in the transfer, although no agreement is in place. Frank Lampard’s club has already signed Hakim Ziyech from Ajax and has an agreement for Timo Werner, an international teammate of Havertz.

Havertz’s representatives have been informed of Solskjaer’s intentions for United with the Norwegian manager aiming to forge a new era at the club. Christian Falk, the head of football for German publication SportBild stated that United were an option for Havertz this summer. However, there are some who suggest that the player avoided the club.

Former Germany midfielder Dietmar Hamann, who is obviously still siding with Liverpool, suggested that United have ‘lost their appeal,’ which is something that you would expect him to say, still loving Liverpool. It is just another former Liverpool player seemingly attacking the club, which shows bitterness, in my opinion.

Havertz is an impressive player and will probably be on the move this summer, however, I don’t actually see him coming to United at this moment in time. It does look like he has not yet made a decision on where to continue his career and United seem more interested in signing Sancho this summer. I guess we will have to wait and see what happens.

Like this: Like Loading...