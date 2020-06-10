Kai Havertz ‘opens door’ to Premier League move with Manchester United and Chelsea interested – reports

Manchester United and Chelsea transfer target Kai Havertz has opened the door to a move to the Premier League stating that he wants to sign for a club already competing for trophies, which could be either of the clubs as long as the trophy is not the Premier League title as only one team is close to winning that at this moment in time.

The Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder is now a £70 million target for the clubs managed by Ole Gunner Solskjaer and Frank Lampard respectively, coming off the back of a positive campaign in the Bundesliga for the player, which has seen him back in the run of goals since the season in Germany resumed last month.

The attacking midfielder is a versatile player, capable of playing on either wing, in the hole behind the striker or even as a centre-forward, which would be good for either club with them both looking for attacking reinforcement this summer. United are said to be long-term admirers of the 20-year-old with both Bayern Munich and Real Madrid interest too.

Chelsea has seemingly emerged as the frontrunners for the player this summer, already having signed Hakim Ziyech from Ajax with a deal close to being agreed for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, who had been linked to Liverpool most recently with Liverpool supporters now not rating the player – how apt. Havertz told Marca in November:

“The team is always the priority, success is collective. Then, the individual [trophies] come when you play well. I want to win the biggest trophies during my career: Champions League, World Cup or Euros. I don’t think much about the individual ones. “Bayern are probably the biggest club in Germany and there are many players that were very successful at a young age that went there. Therefore I get linked with Bayern but we’ll see what happens. “There are players that want to stay close to their family and others say, ‘I want to live in another country’. There’s something clear: if you want to be a star in Germany, you can’t go wrong with Bayern. I think I’ve picked up enough international experience at Leverkusen. “I know the rhythm of these international matches and I’m confident I can go abroad at any moment and play at clubs outside of Germany. For the moment, I want to have a good season. Afterwards we’ll see. “Barcelona have a lot of the ball, but there are lots of teams that do that these days, not only Barcelona. Real Madrid are a team that have a of possession, although they’ve been a bit less efficient than Barcelona in recent years.”

Obviously, the comments were made by the player before the interest from United and Chelsea was reported in the media, presumably with Bayern Munich already interested in the player because of hie meteoric rise in the Bundesliga. The player seems to have name dropped many big clubs, so there is nothing to suggest a Premier League move is definitely coming. However, Chelsea and United seem interested right now.

