Kai Havertz will be a wanted man this summer but Dimitar Berbatov gives him some food for thought…

Manchester United were linked with Bayer Leverkusen forward Kai Havertz earlier this month, along with a whole host of other clubs with Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and even Manchester City now interested in the promising Germany player. The 20-year-old has been labelled as a ‘special talent‘ by German journalist, Raphael Honigstein.

Liverpool have been liked with the player for some time now and media sources suggest he could be worth £70 million or more, with some suggesting £100 million could be the magic number, which may prove to be too much considering the financial fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, which has already seen club lose money.

Whatever happens this summer, the club that eventually signs the 20-year-old will be getting a promising young footballer who has all the ingredients to be something special for much of his career, almost from the moment he signs for the club. Havertz has made 36 appearances this season, scoring 14 goals and eight assists now.

The Bundesliga returned last weekend with the 20-year-old scoring a brace last weekend against Werder Bremen followed by another brace against Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday. The talented German could well be another option for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if he cannot manage to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

It is likely to be a busy summer, depending on when the transfer window actually opens as with the Bundesliga already back and La Liga in Spain allowed to return from the 8 June, and the Premier League likely to return later in June, it is unlikely the transfer window will open on time, especially with the UEFA Champions League and Europa League set to be completed in August.

However, that said, the prospective transfer of the German attacking midfielder, who can play a central attacking position in midfield, as a right-winger or a centre-forward, which is the position he scored the most goals from, scoring six and assisting one more. At right-wing, he scored five and assisted five, which might be his best position.

The 20-year-old has been handed a warning, well more advice, by former United and Tottenham Hotspur striker, Dimitar Berbatov. It would seem that the Bulgarian feels that the German should ignore interest from the Premier League this summer, working on bulking up instead. The Bundesliga is very different to the Premier League. Berbatov said:

“I’d like to see Havertz in the Premier League but it is a bit too early for him. “He will need a bit more muscle. We all know how defenders can squash you and smash you into pieces. “You need to be ready for that if you are going to hit the ground running in such a demanding league. “He should stay at Leverkusen and develop even more, get that experience which will help him for when the time comes to go somewhere else. “All eyes are on the Bundesliga at the moment. Havertz needs to get used to the sounds being made about himfollowing his two goals on Monday night because teams are going to come after him. “He has enough quality and if he continues the way he is going, teams will still be there — they won’t go away.”

It could be good advice to follow, especially as the Bulgarian has played in the Premier League and has experience of what it is actually like. Bulking himself up could be something worth doing, helping him cope with the rigours of the league and continue his brilliance, whether he is played on the flank, the centre of attack or just behind the striker.

