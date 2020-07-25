Leeds United target Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa is believed to be interested in signing Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero, 32, this summer ahead of the clubs long-awaited return to the Premier League. Long awaited for them, not me. I could not care a less, to be honest. It has been 16 glorious years since Leeds were a team to be contended with in the Premier League and despite them thinking they will return for evermore, there are no guarantees of that – just looking at Norwich City’s stay.

Bielsa is considered to be one fo the best managers in the lower league of the game and it will be good to see what he can do in the Premier League as a manager – just to see if he has the skills and experience to do things that other recently promoted teams have seemingly failed to do. This summer, it is reported by The Sun that one of their main courses of business will be to sign a new goalkeeper, presumably one with Premier League experience.

Romero is not the only target for Leeds and Bielsa with Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, 27, also named in the report. Both Romero and Martinez are Argentinian, just like Bielsa, so I guess that is the main link, other than both goalkeepers having experience in the Premier League. It would be a shame to see Romero leave the club but you cannot blame him for wanting to have one last go at being the first choice goalkeeper at a club, although he has been happy to be the number two for the past five years.

If United decide to allow Romero to leave the club this summer, with the return of Dean Henderson from his loan spell with Sheffield United, it could see a battle between the 23-year-old and David De Gea, 29, for the number on shirt at the club, which could bring out the best of both players. However, it will probably end up that Henderson is loaned to the Blades for another season with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keeping an eye on the player’s progress during the course of the season.

Romero has played sparingly for United this season, making 15 appearances for the club this season, playing in the UEFA Europa League, Emirates FA Cup and the Carabao Cup. He has conceded just four goals, keeping 11 clean sheets. It is likely that the Argentinian is played in at least the next Europa League match, the round of 16 second leg against LASK at Old Trafford on the 5 August 2020. Earlier this week, in an exclusive report by The Metro, which is probably not something to live your life by, it was suggested that Romero was thinking about his future at United.

After being overlooked to replace De Gea against Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final last weekend, a competition he has started every round of, it was suggested that the Argentinian was ‘really down’ about being overlooked. It was suggested that De Gea could have been dropped ahead of the clash with West Ham United on Wednesday but Solskjaer stuck by the goalkeeper with the club earning just a point from that match when they could have sought more, securing their place in the league before the final match of the season. I don’t personally think that these rumours will stop this summer.

Written by John Walker

Like this: Like Loading...