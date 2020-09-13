Left-back target prefers Sevilla return than signing for Manchester United – reports

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly been dealt a blow in the chase to sign Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon this summer. For weeks now the Spanish fullback has been linked to United with reports suggesting that the player would like to move to United. But reports from Spanish source AS now suggest the player would rather rejoin Sevilla on loan rather than move to Manchester this summer. There is a problem with that happening though.

It is suggested that Sevilla, the winners of the UEFA Europa League last season, who knocked United out at the semi-final stage on Cologne, Germany, are in talks with Sporting Clube de Portugal about left-back Marcos Acuna, which could result in no need to re-sign the Spanish left-back this summer, leaving the player in limbo at Real Madrid despite the fact that manager Zinedine Zidane has given the go ahead for the player to be sold this summer.

It was suggested that the Spanish club would sell the player for £27 million this summer, inserting a buyback clause in the deal for the same amount which is something that United would not agree to and that prompted the Madrid side to offer to sell the player without a buyback clause, as reported in the past few days. However, with these reports from Spain, it would seem that the player is no longer interested in a move to United, despite the opposite being suggested previously.

United are now linked with other targets such as Alex Telles, 27, who might be more of an attacking left-back considering his 13 goals and 11 assists for FC Porto last season. The player could be available for as little as £18.5 million too, with his £27.7 fee being slashed by his club as he will become a free agent at the end of the 2020/21 season, meaning that the club can receive a fee for the player instead of watching him leave for nothing at the end of June 2021.

It would seem that United’s positive summer has turned into a negative with the club just signing Donny van de Beek from Ajax so far with the club heavily linked to Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund, which is starting to look unlikely at this present time. The transfer window will close in just over three week’s time, leaving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a lot of work to do and needing to put pressure on executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and the club’s owners, the Glazers.

United are said to be looking to get back into the swing of things this season, putting pressure on Premier League champions Liverpool and seeking to break themselves into the title race by battling them and Manchester City, who both finished above United last season. Liverpool finished 33 points ahead of United with City’s lead just 15 points. United broke into the top four of the Premier League in the last few matches, securing their third placed finish with a 2-0 victory over Leicester City on the final day, earning a UEFA Champions League place.

Written by John Walker

