Lille defender’s representatives in the UK to discuss transfer; United have made an offer

The representatives of Lille central defender Gabriel Magalhaes are reportedly in the United Kingdom in order to discuss a prospective transfer with both Manchester United and Everton interested in the Brazilian. Over the past week, United have been linked with the player twice with reports gathering pace on Friday with the latest report. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems keen to add another defender to his squad this summer.

The Brazilian, 22, is left-footed which has been something that Solskjaer has been suggested to want this summer after a conversation with Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake after United beat them in the past few weeks. Of course, Ake seems to be on his way to Manchester City this summer after the two clubs agreed a £41 million fee for the player. United have also been linked to Villarreal defender Pau Torres, who was also linked to the Old Trafford club this week.

It is expected that the defender will leave Lille this summer, which at been confirmed by the Ligue 1 club’s owner Gerard Lopez as reported by The Sun. Some will suggest that the newspaper being named will suggest there is nothing to see here, but the newspaper literally reported the quotes from the clubs owner. Too many supporters judge by the newspapers name being mentioned without reading the reports, pretending that they know more than has been said.

Solskjaer would like to sign a combative partner for Harry Maguire, who arrived at the club from Leicester City for £80 million last summer and despite looking out of place at times, his arrival, along with that of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who also arrived last summer has seen United go from conceding 54 goals in the Premier League during the 2018/19 season to conceding just 36 goals during the 2019/20 season. Solskjaer will be seeking to improve this next season as he looks to challenge the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title.

There could be an exodus of defenders from the Old Trafford club this summer with Chris Smalling hoping to make permanent his loan spell with AS Roma, Marcos Rojo well out of favour and Phil Jones also expected to leave after being used sparingly and the player ending the domestic season on the injury list, which seems to be the story of his career. Solskjaer will be looking to put his mark on the United squad this summer, setting them in the right direction seven years later Sir Alex Ferguson retired at the end of the 2012/13 season.

Sky Sports have also reported that Magalhaes’ entourage were in the UK seeking to grind out a move for the player this summer. It has been stated that the Brazilian had a medical at Everton before the lockdown which was caused by the coronavirus pandemic but the Merseyside club have not managed to finalise the deal for the defender. Napoli are also credited with an interested in the player who is said to cost around £27 million this summer. French outlet La Voix du Nord have reported that United have placed a £27 million offer for the defender, which is interesting.

