Loan Watch: Levitt makes League One debut; Garner continues to show his class at Watford; Kovar tastes victory

Manchester United have just six players on loan so far during the 2020/21 season; Tahith Chong, 20, at Bundesliga side Werder Bremen, Matej Kovar, 20 at League One side Swindon Town, Aliou Traore, 19, at Ligue 2 side Stade Malherbe Caen, Dylan Levitt, 19, at League One side Charlton Athletic, Joel Pereira, 24, at Championship side Huddersfield Town and James Garner, 19, at Championship side Watford. As the summer transfer window comes to a close, there could well be more players loaned out, especially with a domestic window from the 5-16 October.

Tahith Chong

Schalke 04 1-3 Werder Bremen – Bundesliga

Tahith Chong, 20, was on the bench in Werder Bremen’s 3-1 victory over Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga on Saturday. The young Netherland’s international replaced Josh Sargent in the 87th minute of the match with his side 3-0 up at the time with Niclas Füllkrug scoring a hat-trick in the match. Chong’s introduction was a tactical change with the match near enough a victory at the time. However, a late consolation by Schalke’s Mark Uth meant a clean sheet was off the table. Chong has played 111 minutes of football at the club so far this season and might find himself starting next weekend against Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga.

Next Match: Arminia Bielefeld (H) – 3 October – Bundesliga

Matej Kovar

Swindon Town 4-2 Burton Albion – League One

Matej Kovar, 20, started his fifth match for Swindon Town on Saturday as the club returned to winning ways with a 4-2 victory over Burton Albion. Kovar has so far played 450 minutes of first team football for his club, conceding 11 goals with his club scoring 10 goal so far this season. The home victory over Burton saw new signing Jordan Stevens score in the seventh minute on his debut with Brett Pitman doubling the lead in the 31st minute and Mathieu Baudry putting the Robins 3-0 up in the 35th minute. Stephen Quinn scored one for Burton in the 40th minute. Swindon went 4-0 up in the 60th minute through Jonny Smith, seemingly securing the victory for his club with Burton getting a second goal through Lucas Akins in the 77th minute. It will be a good feeling for Kovar and Swindon with their second victory this season, losing three other matches.

Next Match: Peterborough United (A) – 3 October – League One

Aliou Traore

Valenciennes 1-0 Stade Malherbe Caen – Ligue 2

Aliou Traore, 19, once again played no part in Stade Malherbe Caen’s 1-0 defeat to Valenciennes in Ligue 2 on Saturday evening. The player has been missing from the past three matches (including this one) our to illness and it would seen that he has still not recovered. Traore has played two matches for his loan club so far at first team level, making two more appearances for the youth team. His development at United had reached the level whereby the player wanted to play professional level football, rather than feature for the club at U23 level, which is understandable. It is not yet know if the player has a future at United – this season will probably define that.

Next Match: Amiens (H) – 3 October – Ligue 2

Dylan Levitt

Lincoln City 2-0 Charlton Athletic – League One

Dylan Levitt, 19, started against Lincoln City in League One on Sunday afternoon. This was the first League One match Levitt has played a part in, only playing against West Ham United in the Carabao Cup on the 15 September, a 3-0 defeat for Charlton. In the eighth minute of the match, Levitt started to show his quality by digging out a shot on goal from 22-yards, but it was wide of the target. In the 31st minute of the match, Erhun Oztumer floated the ball to the edge of the box from a corner with Levitt waiting, volleying the ball which was deflected wide. Levitt that had another effort from a set-piece, which took a deflection and nearly spun inside the post. In the 77th minute of the match, both Levitt and Oztumer were replaced by Jake Forster-Caskey and Jonny Williams. Lincoln won the match 2-0 scoring in added time at the end of the first half and two minutes from time. The also had a penalty saved by former United goalkeeper, Ben Amos.

Next Match: Brighton U21 (H) – 30 September – Carabao Cup

Joel Pereira

Huddersfield Town 1-0 Nottingham Forest – Championship

Joel Pereira, 24, was once again an unused substitute in Huddersfield Town’s 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the Championship on Friday evening. It was the prefect turnaround for the home side, who have suffered three defeats already this season to Rochdale in the Carabao Cup, Norwich City and Brentford in the Championship. It was hoped that with Ben Hamer’s recent performances that Pereira would be given a chance to try and break into the starting XI but with the victory over Forest, that might not be likely moving forward. It is not looking good for him.

Next Match: Rotherham (A) – 3 October – Championship

James Garner

Watford 1-0 Luton Town – Championship

James Garner, 19, started for the second time for his loan club this week as his club won their local derby against Luton Town in the Championship 1-0. João Pedro scored the only goal of the game in the 35th minute to put Watford back on winning ways after their 3-1 defeat to Newport County in the Carabao Cup earlier in the week; a match which Garner also started in, playing 90 minutes. So far for Watford, the 19-year-old has played 198 minutes of football, added to the 180 that he had played for United, he will be well on his way to achieving match fitness for his loan club. Perhaps he will start against Reading in the Championship next weekend?

Next Match: Reading (A) – 3 October – Championship

Written by John Walker

