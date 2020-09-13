Loan Watch: Tahith Chong scored on his debut, Matej Kovar did well for Swindon

Manchester United have just five players on loan so far during the 2020/21 season; Tahith Chong, 20, at Bundesliga side Werder Bremen, Matej Kovar, 20 at League One side Swindon Town, Aliou Traore, 19, at Ligue 2 side Stade Malherbe Caen, Dylan Levitt, 19, at League One side Charlton Athletic, and Joel Pereira, 24, at Championship side Huddersfield Town. As the summer transfer window comes to a close, there could well be more players loaned out, especially with a domestic window from the 5-16 October.

Tahith Chong

Carl Zeiss Jena 0-2 Werder Bremen – DFB-Pokal

Tahith Chong, 20, was loaned out to Bundesliga side Werder Bremen for the entire 2020/21 season. He has played for the club in pre-season friendlies and scored a few goals for the club already. The Netherlands U21 international started on the bench in the German clubs DFB-Pokal clash with Carl Zeiss Jena. The 20-year-old replaced Yuya Osaka during the half time break and played the rest of the match. Josh Sargent scored the first goal of the game in the 49th minute with Chong scoring on his debut in the 88th minute, assisted by Maximilian Eggestein winning the game with a 2-0 scoreline and earning a place in the second round of the competition.

Next Match: Hertha Berlin (H) – 19 September – Bundesliga

Matej Kovar

Swindon Town 3-1 Rochdale – League One

Matej Kovar, 20, was loaned to League One side Swindon Town for the 2020/21 season. He has already made two appearances before this weekend in a 3-1 defeat to Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup and a 3-2 defeat to West Bromwich Albion U21 in the EFL Trophy, conceding six goals in the two matches. Kovar started against Rochdale in the first League One match of the season, against played at the County Ground. Swindon were 3-0 up heading into added time and Kovar had kept a clean sheet until then until Rochdale scored a late consolation three minutes into added time. It will be a confidence boost for the player, who had conceded six goals in his first two competitive matches of the 2020/21 season.

Next Match: Blackpool (A) – 19 September – League One

Aliou Traore

Rodez 0-3 Stade Malherbe Caen – Ligue 2

Aliou Traore, 19, did not feature this weekend for Stade Malherbe Caen. He has featured four times already this season, twice in Ligue 2; the 0-0 draw against Clermont Foot and the 1-0 victory over AC Ajaccio. He has also featured for Caen’s B side which plays in the Championnat National league; playing in the 1-1 draw with FC Rouen 1899 and the 1-0 victory over FC Versailles. In the coming weeks, it will be good to see the 19-year-old midfielder get more game time, whether playing for Caen’s first team or their B team. He will learn a lot more playing on the continent, which will be great for the player’s development whether he ends up being retained by United or released next summer.

Next Match: Chambly (H) – 19 September – Ligue 2

Dylan Levitt

Crewe Alexandra 0-2 Charlton Athletic – League One

Dylan Levitt, 19, was loaned to League One side Charlton Athletic for the 2020/21 season, managed by Lee Bowyer, a former player that Nicky Butt, the head of first team development at United played with at Newcastle United. Levitt was probably not expected to start the clubs first game of the season, seeing his loan spell start on the 8 September, just days before the first match of the season. Levitt was on the bench and became an unused substitute in the 2-0 away victory over Crewe Alexandra. Charlton will face West Ham United in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, so he might play a part in that match, hopefully.

Next Match: West Ham United (A) – 15 September – Carabao Cup

Joel Pereira

Huddersfield Town 0-1 Norwich City – Championship

Joel Pereira, 24, was loaned to Championship side Huddersfield Town doe the 2020/21 season. Pereira has been involved in two matches for his loan club but has not actually played for Huddersfield, remaining on the bench in both matches. The first match was 1-0 home defeat to Rochdale in the Carabao Cup with this weekend’s match a 1-0 home defeat to Norwich City in the Championship, fresh from their relegation from the Premier League last season. Pereira will need to impress his manager this season to get some minutes on the board as his contract at United will expire at the end of this season and this is his sixth loan spell away from United.

Next Match: Brentford (A) – 19 September – Championship

Written by John Walker

