Luke Shaw’s Manchester United future could be at risk with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking towards Ben Chilwell – reports

Manchester United will allegedly battle it out with Chelsea to try to sign Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell this summer, according to reports. It is suggested that Leicester will demand £60 million for the left-back this summer, a player that has been on Chelsea’s radar for a long time now. Seemingly, reports suggest that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is interested too.

This season at Leicester, Chilwell has made a total of 33 appearances, scoring three goals and adding a further four assists, which seems positive coming from the fullback area. Shaw, on the other hand has 32 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal and assisting three more. It is not a bad comparison, considering.

If United do get involved in a move for Chilwell, it could spell trouble at United for Shaw, who has not had the best of careers at the Old Trafford club but has shown an improvement this season with Solskjaer seemingly holding out for more. The best teams in the Premier League and beyond were build on solid defending, which is the key to success.

As Sir Alex Ferguson one stated; “attack wins you games, defence wins you titles,” which is something that he firmly believed and for most of his time managing United, he did have a solid defence. When you look at players such as Denis Irwin and Patrice Evra, he really had some great left-backs at the club, stabilising the defence and helping the attack.

Solskjaer seems to model himself on Ferguson, which is a great manager to model yourself on and he clearly has plans to have sone success at United. Whether it is success like what Ferguson brought to the club remains to be seen but the Norwegian manager is clearly seeking to get something sorted at the Old Trafford club.

United have some depth in the position with Brandon Williams coming through from the academy this season and he is capable of playing at both left-back and right-back, which shows the strength in depth at the club in these positions. If Solskjaer did sign Chilwell, or another left-back, it would be Shaw that loses out, not Williams, who could be the future.

Like this: Like Loading...