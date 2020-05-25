Manchester United add Josh King and David Brooks to transfer wishlist this summer – reports

Manchester United have apparently added Bournemouth duo David Brooks and Josh King to the summer transfer wishlist, according to reports. King, a former United academy star was linked to the club during the January transfer window with the club opting to loan Odion Ighalo from Chinese team Shanghai Shenhua instead.

Bournemouth, nicknamed the Cherries could be braced for a busy summer with manager, Eddie Howe expecting a summer shake-up. according to the reports. The club are expected to be willing to sell a number of valuable assets, as will any other club in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which suspended world football in March.

The Manchester Evening News has reported that Brooks and King are thought to be back-up options should United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer not land his top summer targets, expected to be the likes of Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish, who are amongst the most talked about players in respect to summer transfers to United.

Brooks, 22, is contracted at the Cherries until the summer of 2022, which gives the club the advantage if United end up coming calling for the player, whenever the summer transfer window opens. The attacking midfielder can also play as a second striker and as a right winger, which would strengthen United’s squad somewhat with homegrown talent.

The midfielder has not played this season after undergoing ankle surgery in July 2019, returning to training in February and has since been linked to both United and Tottenham Hotspur. King is contracted with the Cherries until the summer of 2021, giving the club a lesser advantage this summer in selling the player for an inflated transfer fee.

The former United academy star, leaving the Old Trafford club for Blackburn Rovers in the summer of 2012, originally one loan loan, making the move permanent six months later. This season, he has made a total of 20 appearances, scoring four goals and two assists, playing 1,497 minutes of football.

Solskjaer will be seeking to keep the club competitive in the transfer market this summer, even despite Ed Woodward’s declaration after the clubs financials were revealed last week, seeing the club make a loss post-pandemic, which will likely continue whilst supporters are kept away from stadiums – when football does eventually return.

The club will be seeking to sign long-term target Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, although there have been conflicting reports of this happening, seemingly being shelved next summer. However, you never can tell where this information comes from, so there is a chance that it may not, in fact, be truthful.

However, with United still remaining competitive in the transfer market, considering the financial effects from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the club will have made a list of different targets for different positions, then when one is not viable, they move for another, and so on. This will ensure that United are not left short next season.

Like this: Like Loading...