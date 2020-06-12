Manchester United and Arsenal ‘hold transfer talks’ with Canadian midfielder Jonathan David – reports

Manchester United and Arsenal have apparently held transfer talks regarding Gent’s Canadian midfielder Jonathan David, according to reports. The Canadian has been in fine form this season, before the coronavirus pandemic suspended world football, which resulted in the cancellation of the Belgian league.

According to Belgian newspaper HLN, both United and Arsenal have been tracking the 20-year-old for a number of months, firming up their interest with the agent of the player. Both teams will face a lot of interest from Europe with Ajax, RB Leipzig, Inter Milan, Porto, Liverpool, Everton, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City interested in the player.

It is, however, suggested that Gent managing director Michel Louwagie has no plans to sell the player, but at the end of the day, most clubs say this even when a player is completely sellable, which could be the case considering the financial effects from the coronavirus pandemic, which will be affecting all clubs, big and small.

Louwagie has previously stated that a bid of £20 million would have been needed to allow the player to leave the club, however, in my opinion, the new stance could be to increase that fee, looking at the apparent interest from seven Premier League clubs, not to mention the other four from around Europe. That sort of interest could raise the transfer fee.

This season, before the Belgian league was cancelled, David, 20, has made a total of 37 appearances, playing in the Juniper Pro League, the Beker van Belgie and the UEFA Europa League, from the qualification stages, scoring 23 goals and 10 assists, which is a good output for the young Canadian international.

The 20-year-old has mainly played in the central attacking midfield position, scoring 11 goals and eight assists from that position, also playing as a centre-forward (seven goals and one assist), as a second striker (four goals and one assist) and as a left-winger, not scoring a single goal in that position.

