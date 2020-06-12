Menu

Manchester United and Arsenal ‘hold transfer talks’ with Canadian midfielder Jonathan David – reports

June 12, 2020

Manchester United and Arsenal have apparently held transfer talks regarding Gent’s Canadian midfielder Jonathan David, according to reports. The Canadian has been in fine form this season, before the coronavirus pandemic suspended world football, which resulted in the cancellation of the Belgian league.

According to Belgian newspaper HLN, both United and Arsenal have been tracking the 20-year-old for a number of months, firming up their interest with the agent of the player. Both teams will face a lot of interest from Europe with Ajax, RB Leipzig, Inter Milan, Porto, Liverpool, Everton, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City interested in the player.

It is, however, suggested that Gent managing director Michel Louwagie has no plans to sell the player, but at the end of the day, most clubs say this even when a player is completely sellable, which could be the case considering the financial effects from the coronavirus pandemic, which will be affecting all clubs, big and small.

Louwagie has previously stated that a bid of £20 million would have been needed to allow the player to leave the club, however, in my opinion, the new stance could be to increase that fee, looking at the apparent interest from seven Premier League clubs, not to mention the other four from around Europe. That sort of interest could raise the transfer fee.

This season, before the Belgian league was cancelled, David, 20, has made a total of 37 appearances, playing in the Juniper Pro League, the Beker van Belgie and the UEFA Europa League, from the qualification stages, scoring 23 goals and 10 assists, which is a good output for the young Canadian international.

The 20-year-old has mainly played in the central attacking midfield position, scoring 11 goals and eight assists from that position, also playing as a centre-forward (seven goals and one assist), as a second striker (four goals and one assist) and as a left-winger, not scoring a single goal in that position.

Donny van de Beek would be a shrewd addition for Manchester United, says Ronald de Boer

About the author

Peter Bennett

Manchester United supporter. Gary Pallister enthusiast. Loved the Class of 1992. An advocate of youth football. Mason Greenwood could well be the future of United. David De Gea is the wall Donald Trump needs.

more by this author

Other news you may also like

Manchester United’s South American Reds: Hit and miss

FeatureFirst TeamHistoryOpinion 0
June 9, 2018

Manchester United have announced that the club has an agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk to sign Brazilian midfielder Fred. It is likely that the player will go on to repres… Read more

Manchester United players have only a few weeks to earn their places in the Emirates FA Cup final

First TeamManagersNewsOpinion 0
April 25, 2018

Manchester United beat Tottenham Hotspur 201 at Wembley on Saturday evening to earn a place in the final of the Emirates FA Cup this season. The match will be played agai… Read more

Ratings: Inability to finish chances and beat Leicester City cost Manchester United

FeatureFirst TeamManagersOpinionPlayer Ratings 0
December 23, 2017

Manchester United were denied three points and a victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday evening. Jamie Vardy put the Foxes ahead in the 27th mi… Read more

Manchester United dealt a blow as Jadon Sancho wants move to London – reports

First TeamManagersNewsOpinionTransfer Rumours 0
May 6, 2020

Manchester United have reportedly been dealt a blow regarding Jadon Sancho as it is being reported that the player would prefer a move ‘back home to London’.… Read more

copyright: PB

%d bloggers like this: