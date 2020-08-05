Menu

Manchester United and Chelsea in transfer race to sign Alex Telles – reports

August 5, 2020

Manchester United and Chelsea are reported embroiled in a transfer race to sign FC Porto left-back Alex Telles this summer. This has been reported by The Sun and The Mirror. On closer investigation, the reports seem to come from Portugal with SportWitness giving the impression that the reports in Portugal were not that strong. It would seem that the English media have heavily inflated the rumour probably living off the hits to their sites, which is not really the kind of journalism expected.

However, it has become the norm for tabloid newspapers who hand few actual journalists and a team of sports writers who surf the internet looking for stories to put their own slant on them. You can normally tell the expertise of these writers based on the number if mistakes in articles, perhaps not this particular story but others have been dreadfully written with little knowledge or fact being checked. It should really be better than this. If newspapers checked facts or looked at the whole story, they might be able to inform rather than misinform.

Portuguese news source Correio da Manhã have reported something similar to the English media, possibly using those reports to suggest interest in the player. Whilst it would be good to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sign a left-back this summer, there could be so many better players out there. However, with Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams at the club, despite the latter coming through from the academy this season, he seems to be a good player to rotate Shaw with. Experience would be good to have in rotation though.

Telles will turn 28 on the 15 December 2020 and could be considered as being in the peak of his career however, it would be a relatively short-term option and not something that Solskjaer would be a fan off, seeing as he wants to promote youth at the club, whether they are from the clubs academy or coming from other clubs around Europe. Last week, United were linked with Sporting Club de Portugal left-back Nuno Mendes along with defender Eduardo Quaresma, which could be a much better deal, minus the experience, obviously.

With Shaw out of action for the remainder of the season, which is United’s participation in the UEFA Europa League, Solskjaer will have Williams and Tim Fosu-Mensah, who played as a left-back towards the end of the season possibly in rotation for the position. This summer though, the manager could opt to bring in a new face. Telles played a total of 49 times for Porto during the 2019/20 season, scoring 13 goals and 12 assists. He played as a left-back 48 times, playing as a left midfielder once.

Given that Solskjaer is currently relying on the fullbacks to provide width in the team and the fact that Shaw is not a great goalscorer, Telles would be a quality signing if United and Solskjaer were interested in him and that a deal could be done. I don’t think I have seen a left-back score many goals for United since Denis Irwin, who did not score as many as Telles did this season. There could be something in this but at this moment in time, a few reports from England and some from Portugal do not really suggest much. Perhaps the rumour will grow and more information can be obtained. Until then, I don’t see much here, personally.

Written by John Walker

Marcos Rojo raises doubts over his Manchester United future Tahith Chong linked with Werder Bremen loan with agent in Germany

About the author

John Walker

I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Sir Alex Ferguson was an inspirati

more by this author

Other news you may also like

Are the Glazers just not meant for sports franchise ownership?

FeatureOpinion 0
March 15, 2019

It’s safe to say that the Glazer family is not the most beloved family by Mancunians. However, they can rest assured that they aren’t the only population that have a… Read more

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has everything to be successful

First TeamManagersNewsOpinion 0
May 24, 2017

Manchester United attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has everything he needs to be successful at the Old Trafford club according to former player Dwight Yorke. The A… Read more

Confirmed Starting XI: Rashford, Lukaku, and Martial lead the line against Chelsea

FeatureFirst TeamManagersNewsOpinionStarting XI 0
October 20, 2018

Manchester United take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this afternoon. United’s start to the season has been less than impressive but in the las… Read more

Romelu Lukaku will need ‘thick skin’ and will face ‘unique pressure’ to play for Manchester United

First TeamManagersNewsOpinion 0
July 17, 2017

Manchester United sealed a £75 million deal for former Everton striker Romelu Lukaku a week ago today and in that time the Belgian striker has been training with his new… Read more

copyright: PB

%d bloggers like this: