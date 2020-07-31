Menu

Manchester United and Manchester City in chase for French teenage Angers left-back

July 31, 2020

Manchester United and Manchester City have reportedly made an offer for 19-year-old left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri who currently plays for French team SCO Angers. During the 2019/20 season, the teenager made a total of 17 appearances for his club, scoring no goals but assisting three times. This is the type of player that United would probably like to add to their team with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seeking to play from the back, which is something the teenager currently does for his team.

The player’s current form is said to have brought him a lot of attention this summer with both United and City seeking to sign the player, the two clubs who have reportedly paid to most attention towards him. Foot Mercato has reported that both Manchester clubs have contacted the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, offering the defender a deal. It is also claimed that Mendes travelled with his client to England on Tuesday, visiting the facilities of a number of clubs, including United and City.

It is possible that Ait-Nouri could become the most expensive player in Angers’ history, which would be a good thing for the French club. Former Arsenal midfielder Jeff Reine-Adelaide was sold to Lyon for £28 million back in 2019 so there is a chance the 19-year-old could bring in a lot more this summer. United and City will be joined with Atletico Madrid, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leicester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Crystal Palace and AS Monaco in pursuit of the left-back.

Ait-Nouri has been at Angers since the summer of 2016, arriving at the club as a free agent from Paris FC. He signed a new contract at the club in May 2020 which will expire in the summer of 2023, meaning that his club will call all the shots this summer. Obviously, the player will be happy to see some bigger clubs interested in him and it will be considered a step up in his career. United could offer him the left-back role at the club, taking on Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams with a view of making the position his own.

City could do the same although he might only be offered a rotation option unless Benjamin Mendy is going to allow his position to be taken by the teenager. It could well be an exciting summer for the 19-year-old. He can play in three different positions, as a left-back, a left midfielder and as a left-winger. I don’t see the latter two positions being available at United though, unless it is on a rotation basis, not a permanent thing. Solskjaer will be seeking to find depth in the left-back position.

Ait-Nouri made his debut in the first team during the 2018/19n season, making three appearances for his club that season. Added to his 17 appearances and three assists this season, the player has made 20 appearances for the club in two seasons. He could have played more matches this season if it was not for the coronavirus pandemic, which suspended world football in mid-March with the French authorities cancelling both Ligue 1 and Ligue 2. This could be an exciting summer for the player who could well be playing in the Premier League next season.

Written by John Walker

Manchester United to earn £17.5 million if Wilfried Zaha sells for £70 million

About the author

John Walker

I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Sir Alex Ferguson was an inspirati

more by this author

Other news you may also like

Meulensteen: Sir Alex Ferguson should have been replaced from within

First TeamManagersNewsOpinion 0
June 15, 2017

Former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen believes that the Old Trafford club should have promoted from within after Sir Alex Ferguson retired at the end of the 201… Read more

Manchester United players subject to interest in January?

First TeamManagersNewsOpinion 0
November 29, 2016

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to receive offers for up to ten first team players during the January transfer window, but that does not mean business will be c… Read more

Confirmed Starting XI: Rashford leads the line against Leeds; supported by Greenwood, Mata, and James

FeatureFirst TeamManagersNewsOpinionStarting XI 0
July 17, 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United face Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United in the second pre-season match of the summer to be played at the Optus Stadium in… Read more

Confirmed Starting XI: A Mancunian will play in the Manchester derby with Rashford leading the line…

FeatureFirst TeamManagersNewsOpinionStarting XI 0
November 11, 2018

Manchester United face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, the biggest match of the season so far. It has been a good week fo… Read more

copyright: PB

%d bloggers like this: