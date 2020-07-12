Menu

Manchester United and Manchester City offer £58 million for Inter Milan central defender Milan Skriniar – reports

July 12, 2020

Manchester United and Manchester City have apparently both bid £58 million to sign Inter Milan central defender Milan Skriniar, according to reports. If true, it might seem that the Slovakian could be on his way to the Premier League this summer, if the bids are accepted with the player making a choice on his destination, unless he wants to stay in Italy.

United are known to be interested in signing defensive reinforcement with Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo both likely to leave the Old Trafford club this summer and Phil Jones wanted by West Ham United, if they remain in the Premier League. That would leave United with a weaker defence, needing reinforcement.

Pep Guardiola will also need some reinforcement, however, if City’s European ban is upheld on Monday, the player might have a decision to make with the club appealing their ban, which was due to last for two seasons. It could well be an interesting summer with many Premier League clubs seeking to better their squads.

Italian news source Tuttosport reported on Sunday that United had bid £58 million for Skriniar but City had matched that bid. It is also suggested that Bayern Munich and Real Madrid had made bids for the player, despite the Spanish club suggesting that they would not be signing any big name players this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has an open channel with Inter Milan after selling Romelu Lukaku to the club last summer, loaning Alexis Sanchez and selling Ashley Young to the club during the January transfer window. It could well be that United offer Sanchez as part of the offer with Inter getting a deal done that way.

That said though, Skriniar will not be the only defender on the clubs radar as if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is seeking to sign a defensive reinforcement, he will have a number of options that have been scouted, or are being scouted, ready for United to move on should a higher placed target not be acquired.

Manchester United close to agreeing £50 million plus deal for Federico Chiesa but the player could reject the transfer - reports Robin van Persie still thinks highly of Manchester United after picking names four of the clubs stars as the 'best he's ever player with'

About the author

Peter Bennett

Manchester United supporter. Gary Pallister enthusiast. Loved the Class of 1992. An advocate of youth football. Mason Greenwood could well be the future of United. David De Gea is the wall Donald Trump needs.

more by this author

Other news you may also like

Ander Herrera sees Manchester United momentum as more important than a potential new contract

First TeamManagersOpinion 0
January 29, 2019

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera is out of contract this summer and despite having the one-year option activated a year ago, there are not yet any further devel… Read more

Confirmed Starting XI: Mata, Lukaku and Rashford start in a 4-3-3 formation against Chelsea in the FA Cup

FeatureFirst TeamManagersNewsOpinionStarting XI 0
February 18, 2019

Manchester United face another battle at Stamford Bridge on Monday evening with Chelsea currently standing in the way of a sixth-round place in the Emirates FA Cup this s… Read more

Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo and Carlos Tevez: Once Manchester United’s lethal attacking trio

First TeamManagersOpinion 0
June 2, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo the man who has done it all, Wayne Rooney the legend and Carlos Tevez, the controversial yet versatile striker. These three players were a part of somet… Read more

Zlatan Ibrahimovic leaves Manchester United by mutual consent

First TeamManagersNewsOpinion 0
March 22, 2018

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has left the club by mutual consent. There were reports in the last few days suggesting that the player will leave the Theatr… Read more

copyright: PB

%d bloggers like this: