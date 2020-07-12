Manchester United and Manchester City offer £58 million for Inter Milan central defender Milan Skriniar – reports

Manchester United and Manchester City have apparently both bid £58 million to sign Inter Milan central defender Milan Skriniar, according to reports. If true, it might seem that the Slovakian could be on his way to the Premier League this summer, if the bids are accepted with the player making a choice on his destination, unless he wants to stay in Italy.

United are known to be interested in signing defensive reinforcement with Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo both likely to leave the Old Trafford club this summer and Phil Jones wanted by West Ham United, if they remain in the Premier League. That would leave United with a weaker defence, needing reinforcement.

Pep Guardiola will also need some reinforcement, however, if City’s European ban is upheld on Monday, the player might have a decision to make with the club appealing their ban, which was due to last for two seasons. It could well be an interesting summer with many Premier League clubs seeking to better their squads.

Italian news source Tuttosport reported on Sunday that United had bid £58 million for Skriniar but City had matched that bid. It is also suggested that Bayern Munich and Real Madrid had made bids for the player, despite the Spanish club suggesting that they would not be signing any big name players this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has an open channel with Inter Milan after selling Romelu Lukaku to the club last summer, loaning Alexis Sanchez and selling Ashley Young to the club during the January transfer window. It could well be that United offer Sanchez as part of the offer with Inter getting a deal done that way.

That said though, Skriniar will not be the only defender on the clubs radar as if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is seeking to sign a defensive reinforcement, he will have a number of options that have been scouted, or are being scouted, ready for United to move on should a higher placed target not be acquired.

