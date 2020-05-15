Menu

Manchester United are planning to raid Birmingham City for both Jude and Jobe Bellingham – reports

May 15, 2020

Manchester United are confident that they will win the race to sign 16-year-old Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City this summer but are also suggested to be after his younger brother, Jobe Bellingham also. It would be some feat for United to end up signing both players during the summer transfer window.

Jobe Bellingham has recently turned 15 and is reportedly on the radar of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to reports by 90min. Both Bellingham brothers have come through the academy ranks at the Birmingham club, also played for England at youth level, so will be the type of class that United is seeking.

It was suggested this week that Bellingham, 16, has been offered first team football next season if he was to sign for United, seemingly competing with the likes of Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay and Fred to play in the heart of United’s midfield. This could be something that tempts the player to make his decision on the transfer.

Jobe, 15 is considered to be a solid long-term investment for United, he has not quite reached the heights of his brother, but there is nothing to suggest that he cannot raise his game to the same, or higher level. United will be competing with the likes of Premier League rivals Chelsea and Bundesliga club, Borussia Dortmund for Jude Bellingham.

His first season in the Championship, which has gone well this season, and could still continue with no decision on his the Championship season will play out after being suspended with the rest of world football because of the coronavirus pandemic, could become even better for the teenager, who its reported to be on £145 a week at the club.

United would offer him a more substantial fee to play for the Old Trafford club with some reports suggesting that he could be paid around £30,000 per week, which is the same deal the club have offered Angel Gomes, who seems to be heading out of the Old Trafford door this summer, seemingly linked to Chelsea, who have been interested in him for some time now.

Bellingham, 16, could cost United £35 million this summer, with the deal, including add-ons, rising to £50 million, which makes this saga an interesting one, especially to see if the player actually becomes the player he has been tipped to become. It is not yet known how much his 15-year-old brother could cost United, if this is, in fact, true.

Bellingham and his parents recently travelled to the club’s Aon Training Complex in Carrington, had a tour around the clubs facilities and met legendary manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, who retired seven years ago this weekend, well Tuesday. The teenager was reportedly impressed with what United had to offer, let alone meeting Ferguson.

If this deal does happen, whether it is both Bellingham brothers that sign for the Old Trafford club, or just one of them, Solskjaer has some clear plans during his tenure at the club. Despite some Twitter fans having an agenda against the manager, is seems to be the first time in seven years that United have a plan and are sticking by it. Imagine if it all works out.

Paul Pogba might actually want to stay at Manchester United linking up with Bruno Fernandes

About the author

Peter Bennett

Manchester United supporter. Gary Pallister enthusiast. Loved the Class of 1992. An advocate of youth football. Mason Greenwood could well be the future of United. David De Gea is the wall Donald Trump needs.

more by this author

