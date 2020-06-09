Manchester United ‘ask Juventus’ about Federico Bernardeschi transfer as backup for Jadon Sancho – reports

Manchester United have apparently identified Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi as a back-up option should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side fail to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho this summer. This does not seem to add up as reported on Monday suggested that United had identified Ansu Fati after ending interest in Sancho.

Based on the reports, it would seem that United has not stopped their interest in Sancho, which seems a pretty weird thing to report, then forget was even reported. I guess some journalists will do anything for a story these days, even play with the truth – I say whilst biting my tongue. United have asked how much the 26-year-old would cost this summer.

Tuttosport has reported that Sancho remains United’s number one target this summer, which seems to suggest the previous reports were not true, so I guess that suggestion can be resigned to the bin. Bernardeschi will be a Plan B in case a move for Sancho does not materialise, however, Solskjaer still remains interested in the winger.

It is suggested that Bernardeschi is not for sale but we know that means that there will be a price on the head of the player, which may well be activated if a club shows enough interest in him. It is suggested that Juventus would entertain bid from around £31 million, if they were to sell the player, which seems to be a bit cheap, considering.

However, there are no guarantees that United could sign the player, especially with Juventus still remaining interested in re-signing Paul Pogba, which is something that has been on and off already despite nothing actually happening so far. It would probably be best to steer clear of any negotiations for Pogba, if United are interested in Bernardeschi.

This season, Bernardeschi has made a total of 24 appearances, playing in the Serie A, the Coppa Italia, the Supercoppa Italiana and the UEFA Champions League, scoring one goal and one assist. The player can play on the right and left wing, also as an attacking midfielder and as a central midfielder. Solskjaer could be getting some business done soon, but who?

