Manchester United boosted in Jadon Sancho chase as club lowers asking price for 20-year-old – reports

Manchester United have apparently received a major boost in the pursuit of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window. Despite reports suggesting the club would be seeking £100 million or more for the England winger this summer, it is suggested that the Bundesliga club would accept £90 million.

The Old Trafford club are long-term admirers of the 20-year-old and have reportedly been plotting to sign the player for many months. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would need to sign a player like Sancho to cover the right-wing area on the pitch, which is a position that has been a problem for United over the past seven years or more.

United had already suggested that big summer signings were off the table this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic and that a move in excess of £100 million would seemingly leave the prospective deal from happening for another year, if ever. However, reports suggesting a £90 million price tag could see United back around the discussion table.

German journalist Christian Falk who writes for Bild has suggested himself that Borussia Dortmund would be willing to consider an offer of £90 million for Sancho this summer, which is a big move from asking for £100 million or more. It has been reported in the past that United would not entertain a club record bid, settling for around £86 million.

That is not far away from what Falk says the club would consider. It could be an interesting summer ahead. Sancho is supposedly United’s number one target and a player the could help turn United’s attack into a machine. This season in Germany, Sancho has made a total of 43 appearances, scoring 20 goals and 20 assists.

Having that sort of player in the squad, in addition to Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Odion Ighalo and Mason Greenwood could change United’s luck with the four players responsible for a total of 51 goals and 16 assists this season. Things might start to materialise here when the season is close to an end, which might be a month or two yet.

