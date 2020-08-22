Manchester United boosted in pursuit of David Brooks with all Bournemouth players up for sale

Manchester United have been given a boost in the pursuit of Welsh winger David Brooks after Bournemouth admitted that they will not stand in the way of a player if they wanted to leave the club this summer. Bournemouth were relegated from the Premier League and because of that, and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, every player will have their price if they want to leave for pastures new, at least according to new manager Jason Tindall. Brooks would be available for £40 million this summer.

It has been reported that Brooks is an alternative should the Old Trafford club end up not signing Jadon Sancho this summer, which could be the case with Borussia Dortmund continuing to talk about the fact the player will remain at the club for the 2020/21 season. However, the pursuit of Brooks should be in addition to Sancho, not in replacement for. Brooks has recently returned from a serious injury which required surgery and the pressure at United could see him written off, like Daniel James has by some this season.

Speaking to the Bournemouth Echo, Tindall has stated that Brooks could leave for the right price, saying:

“We as a football club have got a value of what we believe for our players. And if that value is met then players have got the opportunity to then discuss with whoever they need to discuss with and then make the decision they feel is right for them. “But first and foremost, it needs to be right for the football club and once it’s right for the football club then, as you’ve seen in the past, I don’t think it’s a club that will stand in anybody’s way providing that the club’s happy with and it meets the valuation of the player.”

Both Nathan Ake and Aaron Ramsdale have already left the Vitality Stadium this summer, signing for Manchester City and Sheffield United respectively with the club earning around £58.5 million from the two transfers. Tindall could have problems because Brooks, Josh King and Callum Wilson are all linked with moves to other clubs this summer, seemingly wanting to keep their Premier League dreams alive. Tindall continue by confirming that until offers came in for players, they will continue to play for Bournemouth:

“Until any offers come in for any players then they remain in Bournemouth regardless anyway. The squad are happy here. They know they’re at a fantastic club and it’s a club that’s going places and want to achieve something this year. “I think when you’ve got that purpose as a player where you’re going into a season where you’re looking to be successful and achieve something, I think it’s a great thing to have and people want to be a part of that.”

United remain determined to sign Sancho this summer, however, they will need to stump up £108 million in order for that to happen. This seems to be a major sticking point and the fact that United seem to struggle signing players with everything seemingly left so late that it either does not happen or the club get their pants pulled down. Along with Brooks, the club is also linked with Juventus winger Douglas Costa, who I believe would be a mistake as he does not fit Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans in terms of age and his ability has suffered in the past season. United will need to get something done and quickly or the news season will commence before any signings have been confirmed this summer.

