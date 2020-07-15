Menu

Manchester United could be stuck with Alexis Sanchez with player refusing to lower wage demands; it will cost them £50 million

July 15, 2020

Manchester United could end up being stuck with Alexis Sanchez at the club next season, possibly until the expiry of his contract, which will end in the summer of 2022, according to reports. It is suggested that the Chilean winger is refusing to take a pay cut. Sanchez has spent the season on loan with Inter Milan and due back at United from the 7 August 2020.

The 31-year-old has made a total of 23 appearances for the Italian club this season, scoring two goals and eight assists but also suffering from a tendon injury which kept him out for 14 matches from 13 October 2019 until 5 January 2020. It could well be that a season will not go by without Sanchez suffering some kind of injury.

The Daily Mail suggest that Sanchez is unwilling to lower his weekly wage which will be a major stumbling block if United find a club to move him onto this summer, meaning the club could be liable to pay his final two years up front, costing £50 million or more, which is not something United would be willing to do.

It is suggested that the 31-year-old would rather stay in Europe and therefore is not interested in playing in China or the Middle East, which are places he would earn high wages. However, if they looked at what the player brings to the pitch, they might think otherwise as the Chilean winger offers little to excite a club with high expectations.

United will learn a massive lesson from signing Sanchez with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward feeling that Sanchez was the missing piece of the jigsaw at the time he was signed, in January 2018, but his appointment at the club has been nothing short of an embarrassment. However, Henrikh Mkhitaryan moving in the other direction, to Arsenal, was not a glowing success either.

Inter Milan have been paying half of Sanchez’s £300,000 weekly wage which could rise to £505,000 per week with bonuses. Manager, Antonio Conte would like to keep the Chilean at the club moving forward but Inter are said to be reluctant to pay the player’s £18 million fee this summer. United should look into what Inter would pay for him and cut their losses.

How Manchester United could look against Crystal Palace; Solskjaer forced into making changes? Martial, Rashford, Fernandes, Greenwood and Pogba still likely to start

About the author

John Walker

I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Sir Alex Ferguson was an inspirati

more by this author

Other news you may also like

What We Learned: Poor referees, lack of creativity and tactics see FA Cup run end

First TeamManagersOpinionWhat We Learned 0
March 13, 2017

Manchester United were knocked out of the Emirates FA Cup at the hands of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge after N’Golo Kante scored the only goal of the match, despite M… Read more

Dalot down? What the young Portuguese full-back faces during the 2019/20 season

First TeamManagersOpinion 0
August 8, 2019

Manchester United completed the signing of Diogo Dalot from FC Porto in June of last year, for a fee of £19 million. The Portuguese full-back, 20, signed a five-ye… Read more

Manchester United contact agent of Philippe Coutinho, along with Chelsea, Leicester City and Newcastle United – reports

First TeamManagersNewsOpinionTransfer Rumours 0
May 22, 2020

Manchester United have apparently contacted the agent of former Liverpool winger, Philippe Coutinho, according to reports. It is not the first time that the Old Trafford… Read more

Scouting The Opposition: Feyenoord v Manchester United – UEFA Europa League 2016/17

First TeamManagersOpinionScouting The Opposition 0
September 14, 2016

Manchester United begin their Europa League campaign with a tough test against Dutch club Feyenoord. Currently sitting at the top of the Eredivisie and unbeaten in the le… Read more

copyright: PB

%d bloggers like this: