Manchester United could have free run at RB Leipzig striker as Liverpool pull out of the chase – reports

May 28, 2020

Manchester United will need to sign a striker this summer and RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner is a player who has been linked to the Old Trafford club on a number of occasions. It was long expected that the player would be signed by Liverpool this summer, however, reports suggest the Premier League leaders have pulled out of the race.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were strong linked to the Germany international and expected to sign the player in a big money deal. Recent reports have given the impression that the Merseyside club have ended their interest in the 24-year-old, which could be a big mistake for them. ESPN have now suggested that United lead the pack for the striker’s signature.

This would be good news, if it is true as Werner is one of the best strikers in Europe right now and could help United become the club they once were, especially if a player in the mould of Jadon Sancho is signed this summer, which would change United’s attack a long way, making them a goal hungry team again, which would be great to see.

During the 2019/20 season, which was affected by the coronavirus pandemic with football suspended all over the world, Werner has made a total of 39 appearances for the German club, scoring 30 goals and 12 assists, which is great for a player of his age, really showing that he is reaching his peak and quite possibly his potential.

The Bundesliga has been back for around three weeks now and three matches weeks have been played, which has seen Bayern Munich open up a seven-point lead at the top of the table with all still to play for in the chase for European football next season. RB Leipzig sit in third place, two points adrift of second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could see Werner is the final piece of the jigsaw this summer, with United’s attacks spearheaded by the talented German which could see the player and the club take the Premier League by storm. Bayern Munich hold an interest in the player but the report states he has spurned that approach. Interesting.

