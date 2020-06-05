Manchester United could sign the ‘next Zinedine Zidane’ in Kai Havertz but competition will be tough – reports

Manchester United would be signing the next Zinedine Zidane if they win the race to sign Kai Havertz this summer, according to Bayer Leverkusen assistant manager Marcel Daum. The Old Trafford club have been strongly linked with the German attacking midfielder who is tipped to be the next big thing in Germany.

It is some suggestion to label the player as the next Zidane, who was one of the best attacking midfielders of the 1990s – retiring at the end of the 2005/06 season, making 610 appearances in club football, scoring 117 goals and 115 assists in his club career. If Havertz could become a player in the mould of Zidane, he will be brilliant. Daum said:

“For me, he has the elegance of [Zinedine] Zidane. If you see his movement, he’s very elegant, he’s always calm, he has great passing ability. “What a lot of people don’t see, because we watch him every day, is that he’s pretty fast. That’s a big bonus. “He’s a great player, he’s scoring goals, he’s great in the air and he’s pretty fast. It’s up to him how far he can go. “I can’t say he will be the best German player ever, but he has the talent and there are no limits. He’s displaying signs of Zidane.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is already interested in signing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer and could launch a double raid on the Bundesliga, but it will be a costly summer if that happens. Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfe has admitted that he does not know where Havertz will be playing football nest season, saying:

“We don’t know yet what will happen to Kai [Havertz]. We know that all the greats from Germany and Europe are after him and that he has the ability to play anywhere. “He is a fantastic player and, for many years, Bayern has always been behind the young talents of Germany. “But we have to wait, there are many factors that can have an influence. His future is not yet decided at all.”

This season, Havertz has been performing well for his club, who ahead of their match against Bayern Munich on Saturday sit in fifth place in the Bundesliga, level on points with fourth placed Borussia Monchengladbach. Havertz has made a total of 38 appearances this season, scoring 15 goals and eight assists. He has a good future ahead of him and if achieves what Zidane did, it will be some career.

