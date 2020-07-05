Manchester United could turn to Adama Traore as alternative to Jadon Sancho but he will cost £90 million – reports

Manchester United could apparently make a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore as a transfer alternative for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, according to reports. It is suggested by Duncan Castles, who has not been all that reliable since Jose Mourinho was sacked by the club, that the Spaniard could make the move instead.

It has been reported that United have agreed terms with Sancho ahead of a summer move to the Theatre of Dreams but a transfer agreement, including the fee, could be the major problem with Borussia Dortmund. United will need a number of different options to bring in a winger with Traore listed, although he would cost £90 million.

It is suggested that United are only willing to spend £50 million on Sancho this summer, which is a figure that will be laughed out of all boardrooms in the football world as Sancho is definitely worth more than that, even with the coronavirus apparently reducing the worth of players ahead of the summer transfer window opening.

Castles believes that United are eyeing alternatives for Sancho this summer and Traore could be a player that United are looking to sign instead. The Spaniard has had a good season at Wolves, impressing under Nuno Espirito Santo making 47 appearances in all competitions, scoring six goals and 12 assists in 3,385 minutes of football.

The valuation of Traore, which currently stands at £90 million is something that could stop United in their tracks as Wolves are not likely to offer a discount on the player only for him to play against Wolves next season and possibly beyond. If anything, Wolves would want that amount to be a starting figure to sell to a rival, acting as a deterrent at the same time. Castles, speaking on his Transfer Window podcast:

“When you have Manchester United briefing that they are not prepared to pay anything like the fee that Dortmund have made clear they want, that would suggest actually it’s going to get thrown out rather than resolved. “It’s definitely the priority position for United, Sancho is their preferred target for that role. But they are discussing other individuals. Jack Grealish is a possibility to come in. “There is an interest in Adama Traore but I do not see them going to the levels that Wolves are asking, for that player, it’s a similar level to what Dortmund are asking.”

