Manchester United dealt a blow as Jadon Sancho wants move to London – reports

Manchester United have reportedly been dealt a blow regarding Jadon Sancho as it is being reported that the player would prefer a move ‘back home to London’. United have previously stated that they will not break their transfer record for the winger this summer, suggesting that £86 million should be enough to sign the player.

United have always faced competition from Premier League rivals, Chelsea for Sancho with the London club interested in the player in a bid to rejuvenate their squad which has not been at their best under Frank Lampard this season. United obviously need to sign a player to cover the right-wing, giving the attack an injection of pace an ability.

It has been revealed today that the Bundesliga has been passed to continue the season this month, which will see Sancho and his teammates back in action in a bid topple league leaders Bayern Munich to the title, despite sitting four points adrift in second place after 25 matches played. Sancho has been outstanding this season and will be seeking to continue.

In 35 matches in all competitions this season, the 20-year-old has scored 17 goals and assisted a further 19, playing a total of 2,791 minutes of football in the Bundesliga, the DFB-Pokal, the DFL-Supercup and the UEFA Champions League – a competition they were knocked out of at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain before the coronavirus pandemic too hold.

Sancho grew up in Kennington, London and was a boyhood supporter of Chelsea. This seems to be being used as a way to peddle a rumour that suggests that Sancho would rather return to London than play for United. If this is factual information, all the best to the lad. United will have other targets to look at. It’s strange this was never mentioned before.

This has seemingly been revealed by Italian sports journalist Gabriele Marcotti. It has been suggested that a source told Marcotti that Sancho would prefer to move back to his roots in London, putting Chelsea as the number one destination for the player. Speaking to the BTP Media Network, Marcotti said:

“I’ve been told Sancho would prefer a move back home in other words to London where he grew up. “But equally I’m sure he prefers a move for wherever gives him the best package and long term prospects. “Obviously he has leverage and in normal conditions a United move would have happened but I think if I’m Borussia Dortmund, I’ve taken a big hit and ideally I’d want to keep him another year. “Let him play the Euros, see if his value goes up but if they can get the price that they’re looking for and United you presume can pay it. “United get a mention there because they seem to be well equipped but I genuinely don’t know.”

This could all be something or nothing. As United has seemingly suggested that they will not pay a massive fee for the player this summer, this could be Borussia Dortmund creating competition for the club in order to see if they blink first and pay the required fee for the player. There always seems to be a saga involving transfer now.

This will be something that rages on throughout the remainder of the season and probably much of the summer, depending on when the 2020/21 season starts and when the summer transfer window actually opens and closes. It is expected to be much later than we have been used to over the years.

United would ideally want to sign Sancho this summer but Marcotti seems to think Dortmund wants to keep the player for another year, allowing him to possibly play for England in the UEFA European Championships which have been delayed until next summer. Who knows what will happen? I guess we will just have to wait and see.

